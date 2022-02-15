Birchwood Lighting Announces Launch of New Acoustic Luminaries and Panels

New acoustic luminaries and panels are designed to provide quality light and sound for large open commercial spaces

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchwood Lighting announced today the launch of BWA250 acoustic luminaries and panels that will join the award-winning BW family of products. The BWA250 combines exceptional sound dampening with seamless, pixel-free illumination to provide superior quality light and sound clarity for large open indoor environments.

Reducing the noise level in a room is key for comfortable and efficient work environments. With the BWA250, building occupants can see and hear more clearly with minimal background noise, resulting in greater concentration and focus on what it is they are doing.

"The introduction of BWA250 represents a move toward a minimalistic yet functional design philosophy for Birchwood," said Adam Zepeda, senior director, brand management, Birchwood Lighting. "Its minimal yet flexible internal structure means the acoustic shroud can be customized to various heights, allowing users to customize the luminaries and panels to fit the size and needs of their spaces."

With an NRC rating of 0.95, BWA250 lowers the noise level in a room by absorbing internal and external sound influences through the BW Acoustic material. Available in lit or non-lit configurations, 200 – 900 lm/W and an integral driver, the BWA250 is designed with advanced modern performance and industry-leading sound dampening.

"The BWA250 builds off the success of Birchwood's BW family of highly configurable direct/indirect luminaries that provide modern performance for today's specifiers," added Zepeda. "To further enhance the visual comfort for building occupants, we've adapted features from the BW family such as, high efficacy lensing, an indirect batwing, and architectural deep dimming."

Available with direct/indirect illumination and a sustainable housing made from 60 percent post-consumer recycled content, Birchwood acoustic luminaries offer a responsible solution for open environments, such as open office spaces, schools and common areas.

For additional information about the BWA250, please visit: https://www.birchwoodlighting.com/en/products/bwa250.

For more information about Birchwood Lighting, a Leviton company, please visit: https://www.birchwoodlighting.com/en/bw/home.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

