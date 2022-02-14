Sun Life Executives to speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life executive leaders will participate in the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference.
Date:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time:
Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alanna Boyd, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. ET
To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/RBCESGconference.
The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.
