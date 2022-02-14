RE/MAX Marketplace Continues to Grow with Addition of Three New Vendors Providing Business Services to the RE/MAX Network

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the addition of three companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. Empowering agents with top resources that are easy to find, use and implement so they can focus on what they do best – helping clients buy and sell homes – this program offers comprehensive offerings of business services in the industry. All services and materials are available for purchase directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada – often at RE/MAX negotiated rates.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

Brokerage Engine: A first of its kind, complete back-office platform, Brokerage Engine revolutionizes operations and accounting for RE/MAX offices of every size. Built by Brokers, for Brokers, the system was created as an all-in-one, easy to use software to provide solutions other competitors simply cannot. The platform features instant company reporting, agent roster and listing inventory management, increased staff efficiencies, and lowered Brokerage expenses.

Exposio: Exposio leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to democratize real estate photography. Exposio offers an easy-to-use HDR photography solution for real estate professionals called the Exposio Real Estate Camera App. Agents can easily capture picture perfect professional quality real estate photos using Exposio.

PropTexx: PropTexx's product innovations are focused on AI and computer vision technology. Their mission is to empower real estate professionals with solutions to transform the way they showcase, list and market properties. In a world where a property's digital presence influences its demand, PropTexx delivers value to agents by providing immersive and compelling photo editing solutions.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email approvedsupplier@remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

