MedVadis Research Expands to Include Studies on Alzheimer's and Dementia Independent clinical trial research center in Boston aims to build a world-class program focused on early detection and treatment of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVadis Research , an independent clinical trial research center, announced today that it is broadening its studies to address Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. In collaboration with the Global Alzheimer Platform Foundation's network of clinical sites, MedVadis plans to conduct at least five studies over the next year focused on developing more effective treatments for Alzheimer's by identifying the underlying causes of the disease.



"Entering Alzheimer's research is a natural evolution for Medvadis given the success of antibody-based therapeutics," said David DiBenedetto, M.D., General Director and Principal Investigator at MedVadis Research. "Over the past 20 years, we've conducted numerous studies involving the use of these proteins for the treatment of chronic pain and migraine prevention. Now, we are looking at the infusion drug Donanemab, which could be a breakthrough in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease."

Other current Alzheimer's disease studies MedVadis is conducting focus on preserving cognitive functioning through targeting the toxic proteins linked to the development of the disorder.

"We are exploring both small molecule and antibody treatments that are designed to either prevent the formation of these abnormal proteins or remove them once they have developed," said Egilius L.H. Spierings, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Medical Director, and Principal Investigator at MedVadis Research. "Excitingly, we are also researching a medication that can potentially reverse the neurological damage caused by Alzheimer's. The ability to restore cognitive function in these patients would become possible should this study succeed."

To support ongoing Alzheimer's clinical trial recruitment efforts, MedVadis will host a free memory screening event for adults in the community who have memory concerns. The event takes place on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at the Jordan's Furniture store in Reading, Massachusetts.

The memory screening event is particularly timely given rising concerns over the link between Covid-19 and the development of Alzheimer's. Recent data presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 found associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits, including the acceleration of Alzheimer disease. Memory screenings are an effective tool to determine if a person would benefit from more extensive medical evaluations.

For more information on the event or to register for the free memory screening in advance, click here.

Alzheimer's disease is an age-associated neurodegenerative disease that causes the insidious onset of memory loss and cognitive decline that slowly progresses with loss of independence in daily function. Current estimates are that 4.7 million people in the US have Alzheimer's, and the number is projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2050.

About MedVadis Research

MedVadis Research is an independent clinical trial research center in Massachusetts dedicated to advancing and discovering new medical treatments. Founded in 1996, the center has conducted hundreds of clinical trials and research studies focused on various conditions, including migraine headache, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, chronic low-back pain, osteoarthritis, painful diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia, asthma, hypertension, irritable bowel disease, and diabetes. MedVadis is also a member of the GAP-Net network of major research sites working with the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation to further Alzheimer's and dementia research. Clinical trials run throughout the year. To learn more or sign up to participate, visit: https://medvadis.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

View original content:

SOURCE MedVadis