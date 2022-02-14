Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts Launches New Perks Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, announces their brand-new hospitality affinity program, Margaritaville Perks, a complete departure from the traditional, everyday loyalty program. With no points, levels to reach, or waiting for qualification, Margaritaville Perks offers guests simple and immediate perks, value-adds, and benefits to make the already-memorable and exciting experiences at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts and Compass Hotels across the globe even more personalized and rewarding.

Margaritaville Perks is an industry-changing program with no membership levels or tiers. The program offers unique and exclusive Margaritaville branded perks and benefits that improve over time and become more personalized with member engagement, frequency, and feedback.

"Margaritaville destinations are an escape from the everyday, so we needed a loyalty program to match our fun lifestyle because there are no points, deadlines, or limits in paradise," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville. "Margaritaville Perks showcases how much we love and appreciate our guests. Now, in addition to the solace travelers find in Margaritaville, they will also receive enticing rewards and offers that actually matter to them."

Margaritaville Perks are different at each hotel, resort, or destination and can be selected by the guest during their booking process or at the front desk. Some of the available surprise and delights include:

Cocktails & Concoctions

Welcome Amenities

Fruit & Cheese Plate

Movie Pack

Early Check-In

Late Check-Out

Desserts & Sweets

Room Upgrades

Resort Credits

Spa Discounts

Retail Discounts

Breakfast Buffet

Merchandise & Swag

Branded Goodies

For more information or to sign up for Margaritaville Perks, visit www.margaritavilleperks.com/sign-up. Currently, only U.S. residents, 21 years or older with a valid email address can join Margaritaville Perks.

About Margaritaville Perks

Margaritaville Perks is a welcome escape from the traditional loyalty program with no points, no levels to reach, and no waiting for qualification. The program is simple and straightforward - offering immediate benefits, value-adds, and brand perks to make guests' Margaritaville experience memorable and personalized. Travelers and fans alike can choose exclusive perks from personalized recommendations including early check-in, complimentary cocktails, and on-site amenities. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, features over 20 lodging destinations, two gaming properties, over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products. For more information, visit www.margaritavilleperks.com/home.

