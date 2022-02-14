InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Stationery Exercise Bicycles (BPL-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to ensure that the feet are stabilized when riding a stationary bicycle," said an inventor, from Taylor, Mich., "so I invented the EXERCISE BIKE BUDDY. My design could assist the user in maintaining balance and proper gait."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize the feet upon a stationery exercise bicycle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reposition the feet atop the small pedals. As a result, it enables the user to fully focus on the exercise and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

