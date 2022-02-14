I LOVE LV® ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MARS, INC. TO LICENSE ITS TRADEMARKS Deal with Mars, owner of popular M&M'S World® Store on Las Vegas Strip, includes the iconic I Love LV® trademark

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The I Love Las Vegas brand has reached a multi-year agreement with global candy manufacturer Mars, Inc. that will allow M&M'S Retail Group to license several I Love LV® trademarks.

Under the agreement with M&M'S Retail Group, I Love LV® marks will appear on Mars candy, apparel, plush and other merchandise sold at the Las Vegas Strip M&M'S World Store and through its ecommerce platform.

"We are excited to be partnering with one of the world's most beloved and iconic brands," said Kent Barkouras, CEO of I Love LV® brand. "This agreement demonstrates that Mars is standing in solidarity with the city, that they believe in Las Vegas, and that they want to share that message with the world."

"Las Vegas is an international destination, a marketplace that is recognized throughout the world. We're excited to move forward with this co-branding opportunity and create memorable moments through our products that fans can enjoy, either in Las Vegas or bring home with them as a reminder of their wonderful experience at M&M'S World. Everyone loves our Mars products including our personalized M&M'S® candies, iconic apparel and merchandise. We are looking forward to this partnership," stated Jamie Dunning, Mars Retail Group President.

The Mars brands are tasty and fun, which makes this a perfect fit for the Las Vegas market. You certainly can't go wrong with M&M'S candies and Las Vegas.

Alexandra Garza, co-Founder of the I Love LV® brand, added: "The real winners here are the wonderful people of Las Vegas and all those who love and visit our city. Las Vegas is a great place to live, a great place to visit, and an ideal destination to share celebrations and enjoy good times."

About Mars Retail Group

Headquartered in Mt. Arlington, New Jersey, U.S., the Mars Retail Group (MRG) creates and builds retail businesses that build the brands of Mars, Incorporated. The iconic M&M'S stores, located in New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, London and Shanghai, currently represent Mars' largest retail business. MRG also operates the company's Licensing and My M&M'S® businesses. Mars Retail Group is a division of Mars, Incorporated.

About I Love Las Vegas Lifestyle, LLC

I Love Las Vegas Lifestyle, LLC is a licensing and marketing company based in Las Vegas that owns the I Love Las Vegas series of trademarks including the iconic I Love LV® logo. The company is dedicated to sharing the love and promoting unity which has made Las Vegas one of the most known and greatest cities in the world. The company's licensees promote the sale of a variety of I Love Las Vegas products including souvenirs, apparel, plush, candies, beverages, merchandise, tourism, entertainment and digital media products. For more information on I Love LV®, please visit ILoveLVBrand.com.

