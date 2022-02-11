Life Time Expands Footprint in Dallas/Fort Worth with Feb. 11 Opening of 124,000-Square-Foot Luxury Athletic Resort in Frisco Company's tenth health and wellness destination in market opens with 220 employees; Features expansive workout floor, boutique classes, personal training, pools, tennis and pickleball, and more

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), has opened its tenth destination in the Dallas/Fort Metroplex. Located on the opposite side of the tollway from the Toyota Soccer Center at 4900 Throne Hall Way, Life Time Frisco features 124,000 stunning square-feet of health and wellness spaces, and comprehensive programs and services designed to help people live healthy, active lives. 220 employees will serve members from 3 months old to 90+ in their pursuit of healthy living and healthy aging.

Life Time opened its tenth athletic resort in Dallas/Fort Worth on Feb. 11 with 220 employees; Features include an expansive workout floor, boutique studios and classes, personal training, pools, tennis and pickleball, and more (PRNewswire)

The new resort features Life Time's signature upscale architecture and design, along with:

"The opening of Life Time Frisco further supports our commitment to ensure the residents of the Dallas/Fort Forth market are able to achieve their health, wellness, entertainment and relaxation goals in a luxurious setting that offers something for everyone," says Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer. "These past two years have been a strong reminder that our personal health is the best defense and we're excited to for the community to experience the multitude of Life Time Frisco's amenities and offerings that truly can help people live a healthy, happy life."

Life Time Frisco is open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am to 11:00pm. For more information, call 469.476.3900 or click here.

Life Time debuted in Dallas/Fort Worth in 2003 with the opening of its Plano location. Including Life Time Frisco, the Company now operates 10 athletic resorts in the market. Life Time has a 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale, resort-like wellness destinations, including greenfield sites, mall re-developments, and vertical residential projects, as well as growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in highly desirable areas.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

