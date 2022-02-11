Correction - Biotage and dividend proposal in the Swedish public announcement

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of a typo, the board proposal for 2021 dividend is stated as 1 krona and 50 öre in this morning's Swedish public announcement, correct number is 1 krona and 55 öre in accordance with the full year end report 2021.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at immediate publication on 11 February 2022.

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs 497 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,232 MSEK in 2021 and our products are sold in more than 80 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Large Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.Website: www.biotage.com

