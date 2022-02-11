BetMGM and Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort Launch Sports Betting in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting is officially live in Puerto Rico at Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort. BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming company, announced today the launch of the island's first regulated sports betting platform. In time for Sunday's Big Game, BetMGM now is accepting wagers at the San Juan-based beach resort through 12 kiosks and five betting windows. A full-scale BetMGM retail sportsbook is set to open at La Concha Resort later this year. BetMGM plans to launch its mobile betting app in Puerto Rico in the months ahead as well.

"This is a monumental day for BetMGM as it marks the launch of our first operation outside of the U.S. mainland," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Casino del Mar delivers exceptional guest experiences and is an ideal partner as we look to extend our brand in Puerto Rico."

Sigfrido de Jesús, Casino del Mar's General Manager, said, "We are very excited to kick off sports betting at Casino del Mar through this important strategic alliance with BetMGM. In Puerto Rico, there is a wide base of sports fans who will now add the possibility of becoming winners to the excitement of their favorite sports games and matches."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About La Concha Resort

La Concha Resort, a spectacular landmark in modern Caribbean architecture, has 238 oceanfront rooms and a tower of 235 suites. The gastronomic offer includes Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, The Loft, Aroma, Lobby Lounge, Marena and Serafina San Juan. All facilities have free high-speed Internet. The hotel has a modern oceanfront gym, the newest casino in the Caribbean and Fifty-Eight Club for adults only. For reservations and additional information, you can call (787) 721-7500 or visit www.laconcharesort.com.

About Casino del Mar

Casino del Mar offers a safe environment of pure entertainment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It has the most modern and constantly renewed product in all of Puerto Rico. For more information you can call (787) 977-3210 or visit https://casinodelmarpr.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

