automotiveMastermind Introduces Product Enhancements to Help Dealers More Effectively Market to Customers & Sell More Cars Product updates include modernized navigation, conquest dashboard redesign and enhanced predictive analytics

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced several new enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind. The updates are designed to help dealership partners attract customers, maintain profits and sell more vehicles, as well as offer a more streamlined platform.

The enhancements include:

Navigation and Market Conquest

aM dealer partners have an improved user experience thanks to a more modern and intuitive navigation design. Designed to offer seamless navigation through the platform and to support future updates, this release comes after a successful pilot that included more than 50 of aM's dealer partners over the past two months.

aM's new Market Conquest updates put dealers back in the driver's seat by empowering them to take control of their conquest leads. The dashboard includes new filters that enable dealers to segment their audience to find the leads they're looking for based on customer engagement, brands customers already own, customers likely to purchase or sell a car and more. These changes allow dealers to see who in their audience is most likely to return to the market and at what stage of the sales cycle they are in based on engagement. With the Market Conquest enhancement, dealers can talk to a more relevant conquest audience than ever before using a multi-channel approach with email and direct mail over a 6-month campaign.

Behavior Prediction Score®

Another update is an enhanced Behavior Prediction Score® (BPS) – enabling advanced predictability and highlighting aM's commitment to continuously evolving this distinctive component of the Mastermind platform.

Mastermind's proprietary algorithm provides a unique and compelling BPS that ranks buyers on a scale of 0 to 100 – empowering dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers with confidence and consistently marketing to them.

The BPS enhancement builds on providing dealers with even deeper insights to know when a customer is ready to buy: Through Mastermind's in-market modeling, dealers can accurately determine when individuals are ready to purchase a car, even if they already have one or just recently purchased.

Upcoming Enhancements

Looking ahead, aM has additional enhancements planned for the coming months, including a Conquest Facebook component.

Dealers will be able to have their Conquest audiences populated directly onto their Meta Ads manager to create custom ads targeting those buyers on Facebook and Instagram.

"Our goal through these new product enhancements and future ones is to make the complex simple and to remove the guesswork and legwork from our dealer partners," said automotiveMastermind VP of Product Aaron Baldwin. "Mastermind's enhanced workflow and user experience, combined with our company's continuous investment in providing the most accurate and expansive data available, will continue helping our dealer partners do what they do best – sell more cars."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

