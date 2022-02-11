Angstrom Technology Acquires Specific Environments Limited, Marking The Company's Third Acquisition in Six Months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a West Michigan cleanroom engineering company and portfolio company of ASGARD Partners & Co. announced its third acquisition in six months, the UK-based Specific Environments Limited ("SEL"). This acquisition will bring Angstrom Technology's cleanroom expertise to greater markets throughout Europe and will build on the organization's specialized design and engineering capabilities.

As part of the transaction, Peter Saunders, Managing Director of SEL, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing management team.

"This is another big milestone for Angstrom," said Matt Isard, CEO of Angstrom. "SEL's strong design and engineering capabilities will give Angstrom a more integrated commercial approach and allow us to work even more collaboratively with our customers to drive value. This acquisition accelerates the next stage of growth for the organization all while retaining our core values and commitment to quality, service, and innovation."

Karan Rai, Managing Partner of ASGARD, said, "The SEL acquisition adds a significant in-house design and engineering competence to our existing platform. We are committed to building a highly customer-centric and full-service global company in this space. This is our third add-on acquisition to the Angstrom platform in the past six months and is just the continuation of a long-term growth strategy focused on consolidating the cleanroom and controlled environment industry. We are excited to welcome the talented SEL team into the Angstrom family."

Peter Saunders, Managing Director of SEL, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Angstrom and ASGARD and continuing our momentum following this exceptional year of growth. We believe this partnership will help us meet the growing demand from our customers and enable us to work with larger organizations in delivering fully customizable and turnkey cleanrooms. I believe the combined company is poised for significant growth as it continues to expand its global footprint."

"With this acquisition, Angstrom adds tremendous design and engineering capabilities along with a highly experienced team," commented Robert Beall, Partner at ASGARD. "SEL is a leader in the cleanroom industry and serves the world's most sophisticated pharma/biotech clients. We believe our ability to attract industry-leading talent and pedigree to Angstrom is further validating our thesis. We look forward to partnering with and supporting the company's management team."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. EvolutionCBS acted as financial advisor to SEL. McGuireWoods London LLP and Chapman & Cutler LLP served as counsel to ASGARD.

About Angstrom Technology

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Angstrom Technology offers cleanroom design, engineering, build, and maintenance capabilities. As a market leader in cleanroom production, Angstrom Technology serves some of the most respected companies in the world in industries like aerospace, defense, technology, pharmaceutical, automotive, gene therapy, medical packaging, medical device, and more. Angstrom's passion is to provide its customers with the most effective and efficient designs, superior quality, and outstanding service. For more information, please visit www.angstromtechnology.com.

About Specific Environments Limited

SEL has over 40 years of experience and a proven track record as a specialized design and engineering firm catering to life sciences, cell & gene therapy, biotech, and pharmaceutical end markets. The company supports all aspects of design, build, compliance, and maintenance of cleanrooms, containment, and other complex controlled environments for its customers. SEL is headquartered in High Wycombe with an additional office in York. For more information, please visit https://www.specific-environments.co.uk/

