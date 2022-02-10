MORTON HARNESSES THE SCIENCE OF SALT WITH NEW CLEANING & DISINFECTING PRODUCTS

Morton Salt teams with Salt-Science, Inc. to launch an exclusive line of electrolyzed sanitizing equipment that disinfects using only salt and water.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine never running out of surface cleaners and disinfectants again. Now, imagine that they are free from harsh chemicals, non-irritating and made from simple household ingredients. Today, Morton Salt and Salt Science Inc., a leader in sanitation and sterilization solutions, announce a partnership to bring consumers an easy-to-use, efficient and more sustainable option to chemical-based cleaners.

Morton Salt, Inc. - logo (CNW Group/Morton Salt, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new Morton branded line of electrolyzing bottles and applicators will allow households and businesses to make cleaners and disinfectants on demand simply using tap water and Morton® Table Salt. The solution produced is derived from a 40-year-old proven technology used in the medical industry that is now at your fingertips.

The new line of electrolyzing bottles and applicators is safe and effective on multiple surfaces and can be made for a fraction of the cost spent on store bought, single use cleaners and disinfectants. Proprietary software coupled with precision components in the devices charge the ingredients to create a solution approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as being effective against bacteria, germs and viruses, including COVID-19.

"We're tremendously excited about our licensed partnership with Salt-Science, Inc. to bring a bold new product to market," said Brian Bissell, Senior Marketing Director, Morton Salt. "This new offering is a great fit with our company's vision to create more innovative and sustainable salt-based solutions to help improve the lives of consumers at home and serve the businesses we support."

Adds Randall Satin, President of Salt-Science, Inc., "We are finding that consumers desire natural alternatives to many chemical-based household cleaners. We thought of nobody else but Morton when considering a brand for a solution made from salt. We believe this Morton product line will change the game when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting."

The initial "on-the-go" product will launch in February 2022 on Amazon.com and at MortonGo.com with whole home devices available in the summer of 2022.

About Morton Salt, Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc. is a trusted authority in salt in North America. The iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry, has made the company a leader since 1848. Morton produces salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton Salt with its affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada has more than 3,500 employees committed to safety, quality, and service in the communities in which it operates. www.mortonsalt.com

About Salt Science, Inc.

Salt Science, Inc. is dedicated to HOCL cleaning and disinfection solutions that are made from salt. Founded by a doctor, tech investor, and a facilities director, Salt Science innovates new ways to clean and disinfect that are good for the environment and good for one's health.

Morton Harnesses the Science of Salt with New Cleaning & Disinfecting Products (CNW Group/Morton Salt, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Morton Harnesses the Science of Salt with New Cleaning & Disinfecting Products (CNW Group/Morton Salt, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(CNW Group/Morton Salt, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morton Salt, Inc.