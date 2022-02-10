Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 25, 2022

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today plans to report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on February 25, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for February 25, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events.  Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 2259825. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:  CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-on-february-25-2022-301480259.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.