"Boneless" on Valentine's Day? Wingstop has you covered To all singles: Wingstop sees you, hears you and feeds you with a flavor-filled, self-love holiday offer

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) is celebrating those who are proudly single this Valentine's Day – flipping the switch from couples in love, to the self-love that only a flavor fix can provide. On Feb. 14, Wingstop is rewarding singles who embrace their Boneless Valentine's Day with a promotion of $0.70 boneless wings and orders of regular Thigh Bites – juicy, breaded, bite-sized boneless chicken – for $4.49.

With over 1,600 locations worldwide, Wingstop's made-to-order, sauced-and-tossed wings are reliable – never ghosting and incapable of heartbreak. To receive the love flavor fans deserve, this limited-time offer will run all day on Feb. 14 at all U.S. locations for both in-restaurant and delivery orders. To order ahead of time, or get your wings delivered straight to your bedroom, visit Wingstop.com or download the Wingstop app.

"Our fans are at the center of everything we do and this year we wanted to honor our single fans with a spicy offering," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "There's so much to celebrate about going boneless on Valentine's Day, like the chance to stay in, kick back and dig into some flavorful food. Wingstop is about more than a meal, it's a flavor experience that will bring the heat to any boneless evening."

To spread the word to singles across the country, fans can swipe right on flavor. Wingstop is rolling out in-app advertising on Tinder, driving users directly to the Wingstop site for purchase of fans' one true love. The Tinder experience serves as a reminder that no matter who you match with on Monday, Wingstop will be there to treat you right.

But, at the end of the day, Wingstop's flavor doesn't discriminate whether you're single or taken. For couples looking to indulge in flavor this holiday, there's a special Thigh Bites Meal for 2 offer, which includes two regular Thigh Bite orders in your choice of two flavors, complete with large fries, two dips and two 20oz drinks to ramp up the good lovin' with good food.

Fans can visit Wingstop.com for more information on the Valentine's Day offers and share their heart eyes flavor finds by tagging @Wingstop on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

