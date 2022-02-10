Bodymatter raises ~$3M Series Seed funding to unlock the perfect night of sleep with SleepWatch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodymatter, a precision health technology company harnessing the power of technology, data, clinical science, and AI to unlock new levels of human health, well-being, and performance, has raised nearly $3M USD in Series Seed funding with participation from early-stage investors, venture, family offices, and entrepreneurs.

Sleep is a $90B market, and funds will be used to build the company's senior leadership and overall team with the goal of growing Bodymatter into the leader in the health & wellness industry with multiple digital products, solutions, and offerings both on and offline. With SleepWatch, and its millions of users worldwide, the company has already positioned itself as a leader in the emerging sleep space.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of a new generation of precision health technologies with SleepWatch," said Ryan Archdeacon, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are at a unique juncture in time where the volume and dimensionality of personal health data has reached critical mass. The road is now paved for elevating the health potential of people everywhere to new heights. At Bodymatter, we envision a world where the perfect night of sleep is a matter of choice, not happenstance."

Ryan Archdeacon is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene Spiritus, the former Chief Medical Officer at University of California Irvine Medical Center. "Many people do not realize that the choices they make on a daily basis have a profound effect on the quality of their sleep," said Dr. Spiritus.

About Bodymatter

Bodymatter empowers people everywhere to unlock new levels of human health, well-being, and performance. Harnessing the power of technology, data, clinical science, and AI, the company is defining a new industry sector at the forefront of sleep-tech, one of the largest untapped opportunities in health. With millions worldwide already using its personalized sleep improvement program, SleepWatch, Bodymatter stands to elevate human sleep to new heights. Having secured its Series Seed funding and with significant revenue traction, the company is looking to take its operations to the next level and is recruiting ambitious leaders and partners to join in furthering its vision. For more information, visit www.bodymatter.io, follow @Bodymatter on LinkedIn, and follow @SleepWatchApp on Twitter.

