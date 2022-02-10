BANK OF AMERICA EXECUTIVE ANGELA RIVERS JOINS INROADS NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Rivers, Senior Vice President at Bank of America, joins the INROADS National Board of Directors. Rivers is a Consumer & Small Business Third Party Executive at Bank of America leading a team of professionals accountable for the performance and risk management of third parties to help ensure the delivery of products and services to the bank's 66 million consumer customers.

"I am honored to serve on the INROADS National Board of Directors. Their mission is one that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of countless leaders in our community and aligns with my personal values and our company's goals to advance equity and diversity within our community," said Rivers.

Rivers is a skilled and experienced financial services professional with nearly 40 years of risk management experience in the public sector and financial industry, including criminal and corporate fraud investigations, operational risk management, policy and governance in the industry. A recipient of the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine — the highest award for community service in the state of North Carolina — Angela has a long, proven history of working to make her community a better place.

Throughout her career, Rivers has worked tirelessly to advance diversity and inclusion efforts. She has served as an active member of the bank's Black Executive Leadership Council, which focuses on engaging, investing in and influencing the success of Black/African Americans within the company.

"INROADS is growing. Our board leadership is reflective of our growth. Having incredible leaders like Angela join and power our mission positions us to do greater things, and helps us extend our mission for 50 more years," said INROADS National Board of Directors Chair and SVP of Customer Success and Business Transformation at F5 Networks, Yvette Smith.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

