NovoEd Launches a Global Community for L&D Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, has launched The LX Community, a free public forum designed to spark rich conversation and connection within the L&D community.

Members hail from learning and development; instructional design; diversity, equity and inclusion programs; corporate training; and other areas within the L&D profession. A volunteer staff of subject matter experts from leading organizations facilitates, coaches members, and encourages discussion within the community.

"The LX Community's vibrant and wide-ranging conversations, career resources, robust networking opportunities — including both virtual and in-person meetups — and compelling events have come together to create a dynamic, multidimensional community," said NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "Learning and development professionals are empowered to continue their own learning journeys within this safe space, engaging in self-directed conversations that will help shape how they think about their roles, their organizations, and their learners."

The LX grew out of the Learning Experience Design: From Ideas to Impact (LXD) Course , NovoEd's quarterly five-week course that allows participants to receive Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) credits. Since its launch in 2016, the NovoEd LXD Course has connected nearly 25,000 participants from six continents from global organizations such as Chevron, GE, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, and Stanford University. The social and collaborative learning that is the hallmark of the NovoEd platform, which also powers LXD, has generated a community of learning professionals whose desire to continue to come together to learn from each other inspired The LX.

In addition to participating in "The LX Presents" events — such as webinars and a book club series — members are encouraged to take ownership of their experience within The LX. Within category areas such as Career Acceleration, Mentoring and Peer Feedback, and Content and Resources, individuals are free to start conversations and participate in others. Local groups provide a space where professionals can connect with those in their geographic areas. Members, in fact, created a Spanish-language area when they determined it was a need. And some members have already hosted webinars within the community in order to advance their thought leadership.

"The LX is a space built specifically for people to connect; we want our members to make themselves at home and make The LX truly theirs," Yu said.

The LX was launched in January and already supports more than 600 verified users. To discover more, or to join The LX Community, visit: https://lxcommunity.novoed.com/ .

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

