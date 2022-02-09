MOKE AMERICA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL EDITION JULISKA MOKE, EXCLUSIVELY AT NEIMAN MARCUS

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moke America has partnered with renowned home goods brand Juliska on a custom Moke that evokes a charming picnic in the country. Juliska incorporated their Chambray Field of Flowers, Tartan and Country Estate collections into this limited edition Moke America. The resulting collaboration is a dreamy version of Moke America's electric, street legal low speed vehicle. The limited-edition Juliska edition Moke is exclusively on display at select Neiman Marcus locations across the country through the Spring season.

"We love Juliska's aesthetic, and we were so excited to see how they incorporated their brand's classic patterns and vibes onto our Moke," said Todd Rome, Moke America's CEO and co-founder. "It dovetails perfectly with our philosophy of good living, especially in some of our most popular markets like the Hamptons, Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Palm Beach."

"I spent magical childhood vacations in Portugal where we zipped around in the original petrol-powered Mokes, so I was thrilled to discover Moke America had reinvented this charming vehicle into a modern electric version," said David Gooding, Juliska's CEO and co-founder. "We were thrilled to customize this Moke to incorporate three of our iconic Juliska blue designs to create the most romantic vehicle in town!"

Unique features of the Juliska Moke include a custom Field of Flowers exterior and interior wrap, Country Estate tire cover, Chambray Tartan Bimini top, rattan 2-cup holder and faux grass mats (front and back)—all of which were designed by Juliska. The electric Moke also boasts white rims, white seats and bench, Bluetooth stereo and backup camera. The Moke is street legal on all roads 35 MPH and reaches a top speed of 25 MPH.

The special edition Juliska Moke retails for $30,000 (excluding delivery, shipping surcharge and tax), and can be purchased by calling 866-506-4608.

About Juliska

As newlyweds and unabashed romantics, Capucine and David Gooding founded Juliska in 2001 with a small collection of mouth-blown Bohemian glasses. Today, Juliska makes hundreds of artisanal products for the table and home.

About Moke America:

The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s, beloved by stars such as Brigitte Bardot, Princess Margaret and Jacqueline Onassis, has been reinvented by Moke America. Electric, street legal and versatile, Moke America runs on good vibes. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to the streets. It reaches a top speed of 25 mph, allowing it for use on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Customizable in 12 bright colors, the Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds.

