NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners announced its premier Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry conference, ScaleUp:AI , which will take place on April 6-7 in New York City. The hybrid event will bring together the foremost thinkers, doers, users, and investors of AI for keynote presentations, panel discussions, tactical "masterclasses", networking opportunities, and digital content on a range of topics impacting the AI industry today.

Insight Partners Announces ScaleUp Series and AI Conference, ScaleUp: AI (PRNewswire)

Brought to you by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Citi, the leading global bank, ScaleUp:AI will help entrepreneurs, implementers, investors, and executives stay ahead of the curve and turn their AI visions into commercial realities.

As startups become ScaleUps, the AI industry too has scaled up into a transformative force for global businesses and the enterprise. ScaleUp:AI will bring top leaders in finance, cybersecurity, CPG, healthcare, and more to learn, network, and help propel, scale up, and drive the greatest returns on the latest innovations.

With featured speakers from some of the most prominent names in the industry, including Databricks, Fiddler, Humana, and SentinelOne, ScaleUp:AI will include sessions that should not be missed by executives in finance, cybersecurity, CPG, healthcare, and more.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

Ali Ghodsi , CEO at Databricks

Allie K. Miller , Global Head of Machine Learning BD, Startups and Venture Capital at AWS

Andrew Ng , Co-Founder Google Brain + CEO at Landing AI

Heather Carroll Cox , Chief Digital Health & Analytics Officer, Humana

Krishna Gade , CEO at Fiddler AI

Tomer Weingarten , Co-Founder and CEO at SentinelOne

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn from the leaders behind the AI companies creating opportunities for growth and change.

Hear from researchers, technologists, data visionaries, and analysts as they map the future of AI.

Join CXOs as they share the challenges and opportunities shaping their AI strategies and successes.

Create lasting connections with other attendees, whether in person or online.

Participating companies to date:

Acceldata

Cognigy

Citi

Databricks

Espressive

Featurespace

Fiddler Labs

Grid AI

Humana

Intenseye

Landing AI

Overjet

Rasgo

SentinelOne

Tractable

WINT Water Intelligence

Website | Register | Speakers | Agenda

ScaleUp:AI is the first in a series of Insight Partners global conferences and is specifically designed for the artificial intelligence (AI) community.

About ScaleUp Series

The ScaleUp Series - which features topics like AI, healthcare, and cybersecurity -- is designed to guide and influence leaders, decision makers, and doers who are ready to soar, with the support of the software industry's most trusted ScaleUp partner, Insight Partners. Learn more at scaleup.events .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insight Partners