Gotcha Covered expands footprint in Arizona with new location Leading window treatment franchise to offer end-to-end window treatment consultations to Scottsdale community

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, continues to increase its presence in Arizona with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Paradise Valley.

Yulia Venedektova, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Paradise Valley. (PRNewswire)

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Yulia Venedektova. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Tempe while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Providing excellence in end-to-end window treatment consultations is the marquee goal for the Gotcha Covered brand," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Yulia has the experience and expertise to bring the residents of Scottsdale and its surrounding areas a one-of-kind experience. She is a great asset to the Gotcha Covered family."

With a background in interior design, home staging and painting, Venedektova discovered Gotcha Covered through the help of a franchise broker.

"It was the ability to operate a creative business with flexible hours that made Gotcha Covered stand out from other franchises," said Venedektova. "My experience has been very enjoyable. I receive plenty of support and training to help my business thrive. Our support team is amazing."

Venedektova said she looks to continue providing fun experiences for her clients by sharing her expertise and creative solutions for any window situation.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

