Vector Laboratories Adds Katy Miles to its Board

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Laboratories, the pioneer of innovative proteomic and glycomic solutions, today announced the addition of Katy Miles to its Board of Directors, effective as of February 1, 2022. She joins recent addition David Smoller, General Partner of Cultivation Capital Life Sciences Fund.

Ms. Miles currently serves as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts for the Pharma Services business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, the latest of many leadership positions she has held in her nearly 8 years with the company. Ms. Miles has 20 years of experience across the life sciences industry, primarily focused in the academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic markets, where she's participated in M&As and related activities.

"Katy comes to Vector with broad and deep commercial experience working with scientists and the C-suite alike, from catalog to custom, academic to industrial," said Dr. Lisa V. Sellers, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "Her diverse background will be a major asset to the company as we continue to expand our partnerships."

Other roles Ms. Miles has held include Corporate Account Management, Technical Sales Leadership, Strategic Alliances, and Out-licensing/OEM/Commercial Supply. She has a Bachelors' of Science degree and a Masters of Molecular Biology degree from Indiana University. She has published multiple scientific papers through her work in Pediatric Oncology/Hematology at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

"Vector Labs has been leading the way in providing the best tools for laboratory work for over 40 years, and it's an honor to join their Board of Directors in this new era of innovation and growth," said Kathryn Miles. "The opportunity to combine my experience with their industry leadership is one I simply couldn't pass up, and I'm looking forward to working together with Lisa and my fellow members of the board."

As the first company to commercialize avidin-biotin enzyme complex kits for immunohistochemistry and antifade mounting media for immunofluorescence, Vector Laboratories has since introduced over 600 reliable reagents and kits through four decades of leadership in labeling and detection technologies. The company has also recently added new members to its Executive Team: Mike Morales as CFO and Pamela James, PhD, as the Vice President, Product.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories empowers scientific advances with innovative proteomic and glycomic solutions. Supporting industries worldwide for 45 years and counting, Vector Laboratories is a trusted manufacturing partner with unmatched technical expertise and culture of service. Customers rely on Vector Laboratories' immunofluorescence immunohistochemistry, glycobiology and bioconjugation products and customer manufacturing capabilities to move science forward, with impact. Vector Laboratories' market-tested product portfolio provides the critical tools researchers need to precisely visualize and study tissues and cells, and to ultimately tackle today's biggest healthcare challenges. The company's products and technologies have been cited in more than 350,000 peer-reviewed publications and its catalog and customer products are included in Laboratory Standard Operating Procedures around the world. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Vector Laboratories include a global network of more than 40 distributors. For more information about Vector Laboratories, please visit: www.vectorlabs.com.

