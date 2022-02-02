ShopLiftr drives consumers in-store by amplifying available trade promotions in real-time

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact supply chains, consumer shopping behaviors and prices across most categories of products. ShopLiftr is effectively meeting this challenge by enabling retailers and brands to pass along critical savings to consumers. By dynamically leveraging the proprietary database of active trade promotions with real-time relevancy, they direct consumers to where products are available locally and offer savings to assist millions of families to make ends meet.

"We understand that consumers want to find the products they want with ease, while saving money," explains John Scott, Co-Founder and CEO of ShopLiftr. "At the same time, our retailer and brand partners continue to face ongoing product availability concerns. Our ad tech platform offers key differentiators that bridge that gap by delivering timely deals, with creative triggers and flexible messaging, on products available in-store now, and the sales lift results we are observing are the proof-positive that it works."

ShopLiftr captures weekly trade promotions at the top three hundred grocery retailers across the U.S. on a daily basis. The dynamic creative ad engine searches these deals and promotes them via branded, programmatic display and video advertising that renders in real-time. These localized deals are amplified and personalized to targeted shoppers on any product, at any retailer anywhere in the U.S. ShopLiftr specializes in lifting in-store sales - that's where the name comes from!

A recent study by The Trade Desk, shows 71% of consumers prefer to receive tailored ad experiences and 70% of consumers prefer to shop in store for groceries. For brands and retailers, leveraging ShopLiftr's dynamic creative capabilities means more than just showing deals to consumers, it means targeting flexible messages to address inventory challenges and updating shoppers on changing conditions, which all serve to increase consumer loyalty.

Since 2019, ShopLiftr has had a 418% growth in market impact. In 2020, they officially launched the Canadian market, and in 2021 added dynamic video ads to the line-up of digital advertising offerings.

