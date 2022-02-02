Nitches Partners with ShipBob for Accurate and Fast Fulfillment and Shipping Services

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a designer and manufacturer of high-end clothing and accessories, today announced a partnership with ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses. Nitches will use ShipBob for fulfillment and delivery of its exclusive capsule collections that are designed with celebrities and influencers.

"As an ecommerce company, we understand the importance of top-notch, dependable fulfillment services," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We chose ShipBob because it provides world-class supply chain capabilities that are accurate, affordable and fast. We were also impressed with its cloud logistics platform, where we can manage and track the delivery of our high-quality clothing to customers around the globe."

ShipBob launched a direct-to-consumer fulfillment platform that enables drop shipping, where items ordered on a retailer's website are fulfilled and delivered directly to end customers by ShipBob. Drop shipping allows Nitches to store its merchandise at ShipBob's fulfillment centers for quick and convenient shipping.

"We want our customers to have a first-class experience from the easy online ordering to the richness of our clothing and the fast delivery of our products," said John Morgan. "With ShipBob, we know our customers are in good hands during the final stage and excited when receive their purchases."

Nitches teams up with celebrities to create capsule collections that include a limited number of luxury streetwear such as hoodies, hats and joggers. Nitches is completing its first capsule collections for Nick Cooper, superstar vocal coach from American Idol, and John Lewis, the BadAss Vegan.



About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 24 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches Inc