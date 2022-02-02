Johnson Controls reports strong revenue and EPS growth in Q1 and reaffirms FY22 EPS guidance - GAAP EPS of $0.54; Adjusted EPS of $0.54, up 26% versus prior year

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal first quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.54. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was also $0.54, up 26% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.9 billion increased 10% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis, and up 8% organically. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $381 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $380 million increased 22% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $543 million and EBIT margin was 9.3%. Adjusted EBIT was $542 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 9.2%, up 40 basis points versus the prior year.

"We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2022, delivering strong order, revenue and profitability growth in the quarter, despite a continuously challenging operating environment," said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our first quarter results further demonstrate our ability to execute, even as persistent supply chain disruptions and labor constraints presented increased inflationary headwinds. Order and revenue performance reflects continued robust demand for healthy, smart, and sustainable building solutions as well as our teams' unwavering focus on serving our customers' needs. We continue to reinvest in our business, both organically and inorganically, and remain committed to driving strong cash flow and returning capital to shareholders."

"Despite increased pressure from ongoing supply chain and labor constraints, we are reaffirming guidance for the full year," said Olivier Leonetti, chief financial officer. "More importantly, we believe we remain well positioned for accelerated growth as we leverage our OpenBlue digital platform to capitalize on the global trend towards reducing carbon emissions and energy intensity and improving the overall health of indoor environments."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the first fiscal quarter of 2021. Effective October 1, 2021, the Company's Marine business, previously reported across Building Solutions Asia Pacific, Global Products and Building Solutions EMEA/LA segments, is now managed and reported under the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Historical information has been re-cast to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.

Organic sales, adjusted sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $5,341 $5,862 $5,341 $5,862 Segment EBITA 642 723 642 723 EBIT 492 543 471 542 Net income from continuing operations 327 381 311 380









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.45 $0.54 $0.43 $0.54











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,034 $2,152 $2,034 $2,152 Segment EBITA 255 250 255 250 Segment EBITA Margin % 12.5% 11.6% 12.5% 11.6%

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 6% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 5% over the prior year, led by high-single digit growth in Service and strong growth in our HVAC & Controls platform.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 11% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $6.5 billion increased 12% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $250 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.6% declined 90 basis points versus the prior year as the benefit of volume leverage and the SG&A/COGS actions were more than offset by inefficiencies related to supply chain disruptions and labor constraints.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $948 $959 $948 $959 Segment EBITA 98 104 98 104 Segment EBITA Margin % 10.3% 10.8% 10.3% 10.8%

Sales in the quarter of $959 million increased 1% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 3% versus the prior year with balanced growth in both project installations and service activity, led by strength in Fire & Security. By region, sales growth outperformed in Europe and Latin America, partially offset by continued weakness in the Middle East.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 3% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 12% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $104 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.8% expanded 50 basis points over the prior year, as positive price/cost was partially offset by negative mix and the impact of M&A. On an organic basis, adjusted segment EBITA margin increased 90 basis points.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $604 $675 $604 $675 Segment EBITA 77 68 77 68 Segment EBITA Margin % 12.7% 10.1% 12.7% 10.1%

Sales in the quarter of $675 million increased 12% versus the prior year. Organic sales also grew 12% versus the prior year, led by mid-teens growth in project installations, driven by strong growth in Commercial Applied HVAC & Controls. China remains the primary source of growth, with growth stabilizing across the rest of the region.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 5% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 2% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $68 million, declined 12% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.1% declined 260 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions were more than offset by negative price/cost and the unfavorable impact of install/service and geographic mix.

Global Products



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $1,755 $2,076 $1,755 $2,076 Segment EBITA 212 301 212 301 Segment EBITA Margin % 12.1% 14.5% 12.1% 14.5%

Sales in the quarter of $2.1 billion increased 18% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 14% versus the prior year driven by broad-based strength across Commercial and Residential HVAC and Fire & Security products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $301 million, up 42% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.5% expanded 240 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage, positive mix, increased equity income and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions were partially offset by negative price/cost and supply chain disruptions.

Corporate



Fiscal Q1

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Corporate Expense ($67) ($70) ($67) ($70)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $70 million in the quarter, an increase of 4% compared to the prior year.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.4 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.3 billion .

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 7.2 million shares for $526 million .

During the quarter, the Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 26%, to $0.34 per common share.

During the quarter, the Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market gains of $57 million related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement benefit plans.

During the quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $49 million and acquisition related charges of $7 million .

SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2022 second quarter guidance:

Organic revenue up high-single digits year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin expansion of 50 to 60 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.62 to $0.64 ; represents 19 to 23% growth year-over-year

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirmed fiscal 2022 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth of 8 to 10% year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin expansion of 50 to 60 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.22 to $3.32 ; represents 22 to 25% growth year-over-year

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business, capital market and geopolitical conditions, including global price inflation and shortages impacting the availability of raw materials and component products; Johnson Controls' ability to manage the impacts of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable regulatory requirements; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls' enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of Johnson Controls' digital platforms and services; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, adjusted sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted net income from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020











Net sales $ 5,862



$ 5,341 Cost of sales 3,971



3,613

Gross profit 1,891



1,728











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,369)



(1,294) Restructuring and impairment costs (49)



- Net financing charges (53)



(59) Equity income 70



58











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 490



433











Income tax provision 71



61











Income from continuing operations 419



372











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



124











Net income 419



496











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 38



45











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 381



$ 451











Income from continuing operations $ 381



$ 327 Income from discontinued operations -



124











Net income attributable to JCI $ 381



$ 451











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.54



$ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54



$ 0.62











Diluted weighted average shares 709.5



726.5 Shares outstanding at period end 702.8



720.3

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,





2021

2021

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,207

$ 1,336

Accounts receivable - net 5,671

5,613

Inventories 2,425

2,057

Other current assets 1,050

992



Current assets 10,353

9,998













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,213

3,228

Goodwill

18,386

18,335

Other intangible assets - net 5,505

5,549

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,102

1,066

Noncurrent assets held for sale 159

156

Other noncurrent assets 3,504

3,558



Total assets $ 42,222

$ 41,890













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 612

$ 234

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,009

4,754

Other current liabilities 4,366

4,110



Current liabilities 9,987

9,098













Long-term debt 7,437

7,506

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,308

6,533

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 17,249

17,562

Noncontrolling interests 1,241

1,191



Total liabilities and equity $ 42,222

$ 41,890

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended December 31,











2021



2020 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 381



$ 327 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 38



45



















Net income from continuing operations 419



372



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 224



207



Pension and postretirement benefit income (82)



(46)



Pension and postretirement contributions (41)



(17)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (18)



(52)



Deferred income taxes (32)



(59)



Other - net 1



(25)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (75)



224







Inventories (376)



(98)







Other assets (63)



(70)







Restructuring reserves 19



(34)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 333



91







Accrued income taxes 83



22









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 392



515



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (135)



(91) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (108)



- Business divestitures, net of cash divested 16



11 Other - net 9



43









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (218)



(37)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short-term debt - net 394



(20) Stock repurchases and retirements (526)



(346) Payment of cash dividends (191)



(190) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8



31 Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (47)



(21) Other - net 5



(1)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (357)



(547)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (4)



(36) Net cash provided by investing activities -



- Net cash provided by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (4)



(36)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67



(11) Changes in cash held for sale -



- Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (120)



$ (116)

FOOTNOTES

1. Financial Summary



The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business. Historical information has been re-cast for changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021, to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.



(in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Net sales (1)















Building Solutions North America $ 2,152

$ 2,152

$ 2,034

$ 2,034

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 959

959

948

948

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 675

675

604

604

Global Products 2,076

2,076

1,755

1,755

Net sales $ 5,862

$ 5,862

$ 5,341

$ 5,341



















Segment EBITA















Building Solutions North America $ 250

$ 250

$ 255

$ 255

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 104

104

98

98

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 68

68

77

77

Global Products 301

301

212

212

Segment EBITA (1) 723

723

642

642

Segment EBITA margin 12.3%

12.3%

12.0%

12.0%

Corporate expenses (70)

(70)

(67)

(67)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (118)

(111)

(104)

(104)

Net mark-to-market adjustments (3) 57

-

21

-

Restructuring and impairment costs (4) (49)

-

-

-

EBIT (5) 543

542

492

471

EBIT margin 9.3%

9.2%

9.2%

8.8%

Net financing charges (53)

(53)

(59)

(59)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 490

489

433

412

Income tax provision (6) (71)

(66)

(61)

(56)

Income from continuing operations 419

423

372

356

Income from continuing operations attributable to















noncontrolling interests (7) (38)

(43)

(45)

(45)

Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 381

$ 380

$ 327

$ 311



(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted net sales, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these items are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, there were no items excluded from the calculation of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA.

(2) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes $7 million of nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting.

(3) The three months ended December 31, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments and pension and postretirement plans of $57 million. The three months ended December 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustment on restricted investments of $21 million.

(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $49 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs are related primarily to workforce reductions and other related costs.

(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.

(6) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes tax provisions related to net mark-to-market adjustments of $14 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $7 million and Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization of $2 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes tax provision from net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million.

(7) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes $5 million impact from restructuring and impairment costs.

2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation





The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.





A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):



Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.54

$ 0.62

$ 0.54

$ 0.45















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (0.08)

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.03) Related tax impact 0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01 Restructuring and impairment costs 0.07

-

0.07

- Related tax impact (0.01)

-

(0.01)

- NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs (0.01)

-

(0.01)

- Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment -

(0.21)

-

- Related tax impact -

0.04

-

- Silent-Aire transaction costs and other nonrecurring costs 0.01

-

0.01

-















Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc $ 0.54

$ 0.43

$ 0.54

$ 0.43



















The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):









Three Months Ended



December 31,



2021

2020

Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 704.3

723.1

Effect of dilutive securities:







Stock options, unvested restricted stock







and unvested performance share awards 5.2

3.4

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 709.5

726.5







The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted corporate expense, adjusted EPS, organic revenue, adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2022 second quarter and full year guidance for organic revenue also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's second quarter and full year 2022 GAAP financial results.

3. Organic Growth Reconciliation



The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2021 versus the three months ended December 31, 2020, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Net Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 2,034

$ -

-

$ 6

-

$ 2,040

$ 5

-

$ 107

5%

$ 2,152

6%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

(1)

-

(22)

-2%

925

8

1%

26

3%

959

1%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

(1)

-

(6)

-1%

597

9

2%

69

12%

675

12%

Total field 3,586

(2)

-

(22)

-1%

3,562

22

1%

202

6%

3,786

6%

Global Products 1,755

-

-

(23)

-1%

1,732

106

6%

238

14%

2,076

18%

Total net sales $ 5,341

$ (2)

-

$ (45)

-1%

$ 5,294

$ 128

2%

$ 440

8%

$ 5,862

10%



























































The Company's earnings presentation presents organic growth for each of the periods re-casted as a result of changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021. The components of the change in adjusted net sales, including organic growth, are shown below for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the three months ended March 31, 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited).



























































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 2,167

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 2,170

$ -

-

$ (136)

-6%

$ 2,034

-6%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 970

-

-

24

2%

994

9

1%

(55)

-6%

948

-2%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 620

(2)

-

28

5%

646

-

-

(42)

-7%

604

-3%

Total field 3,757

(2)

-

55

1%

3,810

9

-

(233)

-6%

3,586

-5%

Global Products 1,819

(71)

-4%

35

2%

1,783

-

-

(28)

-2%

1,755

-4%

Total net sales $ 5,576

$ (73)

-1%

$ 90

2%

$ 5,593

$ 9

-

$ (261)

-5%

$ 5,341

-4%



























































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 2,175

$ -

-

$ 13

1%

$ 2,188

$ -

-

$ (96)

-4%

$ 2,092

-4%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 891

-

-

44

5%

935

4

-

(5)

-1%

934

5%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 518

(2)

-

29

6%

545

-

-

49

9%

594

15%

Total field 3,584

(2)

-

86

2%

3,668

4

-

(52)

-1%

3,620

1%

Global Products 1,860

(62)

-3%

49

3%

1,847

-

-

127

7%

1,974

6%

Total net sales $ 5,444

$ (64)

-1%

$ 135

2%

$ 5,515

$ 4

-

$ 75

1%

$ 5,594

3%



























































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 2,020

$ -

-

$ 21

1%

$ 2,041

$ -

-

$ 171

8%

$ 2,212

10%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 795

-

-

60

8%

855

10

1%

136

16%

1,001

26%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 579

(3)

-1%

40

7%

616

-

-

87

14%

703

21%

Total field 3,394

(3)

-

121

4%

3,512

10

-

394

11%

3,916

15%

Global Products 1,949

(54)

-3%

44

2%

1,939

80

4%

409

21%

2,428

25%

Total net sales $ 5,343

$ (57)

-1%

$ 165

3%

$ 5,451

$ 90

2%

$ 803

15%

$ 6,344

19%



























































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 2,243

$ -

-

$ 12

1%

$ 2,255

$ 4

-

$ 88

4%

$ 2,347

5%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 957

-

-

17

2%

974

14

1%

13

1%

1,001

5%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 651

(2)

-

18

3%

667

-

-

48

7%

715

10%

Total field 3,851

(2)

-

47

1%

3,896

18

-

149

4%

4,063

6%

Global Products 2,103

(79)

-4%

10

-

2,034

132

6%

166

8%

2,332

11%

Total net sales $ 5,954

$ (81)

-1%

$ 57

1%

$ 5,930

$ 150

3%

$ 315

5%

$ 6,395

7%



























































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 8,605

$ -

-

$ 49

1%

$ 8,654

$ 4

-

$ 27

-

$ 8,685

1%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,613

-

-

145

4%

3,758

37

1%

89

2%

3,884

8%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,368

(9)

-

115

5%

2,474

-

-

142

6%

2,616

10%

Total field 14,586

(9)

-

309

2%

14,886

41

-

258

2%

15,185

4%

Global Products 7,731

(266)

-3%

138

2%

7,603

212

3%

674

9%

8,489

10%

Total net sales $ 22,317

$ (275)

-1%

$ 447

2%

$ 22,489

$ 253

1%

$ 932

4%

$ 23,674

6%









The organic growth reconciliations presented earlier within this footnote contain financial information regarding adjusted net sales. The following is the reconciliation of net sales as re-casted to adjusted net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited):





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(in millions) 2020

2019

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales as re-casted







































Building Solutions North America $ 2,034

$ 2,167

$ 2,092

$ 2,175

$ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 2,347

$ 2,243

$ 8,685

$ 8,605

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,425

1,949

2,329

2,103

8,483

7,731

Net sales as re-casted 5,341

5,576

5,594

5,444

6,341

5,343

6,392

5,954

23,668

22,317











































Adjusting items (1)







































Building Solutions North America -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Building Solutions EMEA/LA -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Building Solutions Asia Pacific -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Global Products -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-

Adjusting items -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-











































Adjusted net sales







































Building Solutions North America 2,034

2,167

2,092

2,175

2,212

2,020

2,347

2,243

8,685

8,605

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,428

1,949

2,332

2,103

8,489

7,731

Adjusted net sales $ 5,341

$ 5,576

$ 5,594

$ 5,444

$ 6,344

$ 5,343

$ 6,395

$ 5,954

$ 23,674

$ 22,317





(1) Adjusting items to net sales relate to nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts.





The components of the change in service revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 versus the three months ended December 31, 2020, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):





(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 792

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 795

$ 4

1%

$ 55

7%

$ 854

8%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 417

(1)

-

(11)

-3%

405

1

-

9

2%

415

-

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 168

(1)

-1%

(2)

-1%

165

3

2%

6

4%

174

4%

Total field 1,377

(2)

-

(10)

-1%

1,365

8

1%

70

5%

1,443

5%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 1,377

$ (2)

-

$ (10)

-1%

$ 1,365

$ 8

1%

$ 70

5%

$ 1,443

5%





The Company's earnings presentation presents proforma service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the three months ended March 31, 2021, the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The components of the change in proforma service revenue, including organic growth, for each period for which proforma financial information is presented are shown below (unaudited).



(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 811

$ -

-

$ 1

-

$ 812

$ -

-

$ (20)

-2%

$ 792

-2%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 414

-

-

5

1%

419

3

1%

(5)

-1%

417

1%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 165

(2)

-1%

7

4%

170

-

-

(2)

-1%

168

2%

Total field 1,390

(2)

-

13

1%

1,401

3

-

(27)

-2%

1,377

-1%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 1,390

$ (2)

-

$ 13

1%

$ 1,401

$ 3

-

$ (27)

-2%

$ 1,377

-1%



























































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 818

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 822

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 820

-

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 396

-

-

16

4%

412

2

-

(7)

-2%

407

3%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 160

(2)

-1%

11

7%

169

-

-

2

1%

171

7%

Total field 1,374

(2)

-

31

2%

1,403

2

-

(7)

-

1,398

2%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 1,374

$ (2)

-

$ 31

2%

$ 1,403

$ 2

-

$ (7)

-

$ 1,398

2%



























































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 770

$ -

-

$ 9

1%

$ 779

$ -

-

$ 78

10%

$ 857

11%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 349

-

-

26

7%

375

4

1%

48

13%

427

22%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 156

(3)

-2%

12

8%

165

-

-

18

11%

183

17%

Total field 1,275

(3)

-

47

4%

1,319

4

-

144

11%

1,467

15%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 1,275

$ (3)

-

$ 47

4%

$ 1,319

$ 4

-

$ 144

11%

$ 1,467

15%



























































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 835

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 839

$ 3

-

$ 62

7%

$ 904

8%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 435

-

-

6

1%

441

1

-

(9)

-2%

433

-

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 180

(2)

-1%

4

2%

182

-

-

2

1%

184

2%

Total field 1,450

(2)

-

14

1%

1,462

4

-

55

4%

1,521

5%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 1,450

$ (2)

-

$ 14

1%

$ 1,462

$ 4

-

$ 55

4%

$ 1,521

5%



























































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021

Building Solutions North America $ 3,234

$ -

-

$ 18

1%

$ 3,252

$ 3

-

$ 118

4%

$ 3,373

4%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,594

-

-

53

3%

1,647

10

1%

27

2%

1,684

6%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 661

(9)

-1%

34

5%

686

-

-

20

3%

706

7%

Total field 5,489

(9)

-

105

2%

5,585

13

-

165

3%

5,763

5%

Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total service revenue $ 5,489

$ (9)

-

$ 105

2%

$ 5,585

$ 13

-

$ 165

3%

$ 5,763

5%

4. Free Cash Flow Conversion





The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.





The following is the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):





Three Months Ended

(in millions) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 392

515

Capital expenditures (135)

(91)

Reported free cash flow 257

424











Adjusted net income from continuing operations















attributable to JCI $ 380

$ 311

Free cash flow conversion



68%





136%

5. Net Debt to EBITDA





The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a view of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the December 31, 2021 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



(in millions) December 31, 2021

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 612

Long-term debt 7,437

Total debt 8,049

Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,207

Total net debt $ 6,842











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,599











Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.9x













The following is the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):













(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021

Income from continuing operations $ 1,793

Income tax provision 878

Net financing charges 200

EBIT 2,871

Adjusting items:



Net mark-to-market adjustments (438)

Restructuring and impairment costs 291

Silent-Aire transaction and other nonrecurring costs 30

Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,754

Depreciation and amortization 845

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,599



(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



6. Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales





The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash and cash equivalents, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):



(in millions) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Current assets $ 10,353

$ 10,034

Current liabilities (9,987)

(8,486)

Total working capital 366

1,548



















Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,207)

(1,839)

Less: other current assets (1,050)

(1,105)

Add: short-term debt 392

11

Add: current portion of long-term debt 220

453

Add: accrued compensation and benefits 926

836

Add: other current liabilities 2,521

2,393

Trade working capital $ 2,168

$ 2,297











Last twelve months net sales $ 24,189

$ 22,082











Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales 9.0%

10.4%

7. Income Taxes





The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs and discrete tax items for the three months ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is approximately 13.5%.

8. Restructuring and Impairment Costs





The three months ended December 31, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $49 million related primarily to workforce reductions and other related costs.

