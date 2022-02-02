IDEXX Laboratories Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Achieves 11% fourth quarter revenue growth as reported and 10.5% organic, driven by 13% CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth (reported and organic)

Strong growth supported by record instrument placements, resulting in 14% year-over-year expansion of IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base

Delivers full year EPS of $8.60 , an increase of 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis, supported by operating margin expansion of 330 basis points as reported and 220 basis points on a comparable basis

Provides initial outlook for 2022 revenue of $3,500 million - $3,565 million , reflecting reported growth of 9% - 11% and organic growth of 10% - 12%

Estimates 2022 EPS of $9.27 - $9.59 , an increase of 8% - 11% as reported and 12% - 16% on a comparable basis, including an estimated $0.15 per share or ~2% EPS growth impact from higher projected international tax rates

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced fourth quarter and full year results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostic trends.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Company reports revenues of $801 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 10.5% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results reflect 13% reported and organic revenue gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues, with high gains across U.S. and International regions. On a two-year average annual growth basis, CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue increased 18% as reported and 17% organically. Continued strong CAG growth momentum was also supported by record instrument placements, resulting in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 18% reported and 21% organic, and continued expansion of the Company's cloud-based software capability, which drove veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth of 30% as reported and 13% organically.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $1.89 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% as reported and an increase of 12% on a comparable basis. Prior year reported EPS results included a one-time positive impact of $0.25 per share related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland.

Revenue for the full year of $3,215 million increased 19% as reported and 16% on an organic basis, driven by 20% reported and 18% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue.

For the full year 2021, EPS of $8.60 increased 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis. EPS results benefited from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth, solid gross margin gains and operating expense leverage, resulting in 330 basis points of operating margin improvement on a reported basis, and 220 basis points on a comparable basis. EPS results also reflect $0.38 of tax benefits from share-based compensation.

The Company expects full year 2022 revenue growth of 9% - 11% on a reported basis and 10% - 12% revenue growth on an organic basis, supported by 10.5% - 12% reported growth, and 12% - 14% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. The Company also expects EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, reflecting a targeted 50 - 100 basis points of comparable operating margin improvement, building on strong 2021 performance.

"IDEXX had a strong finish to an exceptional 2021, as busy veterinary customers responded positively to our highly differentiated diagnostic testing and information management platforms," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX's CEO. "We're pleased to see veterinarians look to IDEXX solutions to support their passion to improve patient care and to run their practices more efficiently at a time when they have never been busier. This has resulted in continued high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth across our major regions and record levels of premium instrument placements, with solid gains across our major in-clinic platforms. As a Purpose-driven company focused on improving the health and well-being of pets, people and livestock, our outstanding results reflect the high levels of execution across the IDEXX organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are well-positioned to build on this momentum moving forward and to address the still significant untapped potential for companion animal healthcare globally."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Positive global trends in companion animal healthcare, including growth in demand for clinical services, continue to support strong growth for companion animal diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 2% in the fourth quarter, compared to strong prior year growth levels. On a two-year basis, U.S. same-store clinical visits increased 5.5% with solid gains across wellness and non-wellness categories. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 8% in the fourth quarter, supported by 10% gains in clinical diagnostic revenues. We are monitoring the increase in Omicron cases globally, including impacts on factors like veterinary practice staffing levels, which may impact clinic level growth. Additional U.S. companion animal practice weekly key metrics are available in the Q4 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors .

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated 14% reported and 13% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter. CAG Diagnostics organic recurring revenue growth of 13% reflects strength across IDEXX's major modalities globally, supported by continued growth in clinical service demand and expanded utilization of diagnostic products and services.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 14% reported and 15% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, high customer retention levels, increased testing utilization, and moderate net price gains.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 12% reported and organic revenue growth, reflecting mid-to-high-teen growth in the U.S. and high single-digit gains Internationally compared to strong prior year growth levels. Overall reference lab gains continue to reflect high same-store volume growth with gains across testing categories, and moderate net price gains.

Rapid assay products generated 10% reported and organic revenue growth, with continued worldwide growth in canine, feline, and specialty testing benefiting from strong overall demand trends, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 30% on a reported basis and 13% organically, supported by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements. Reported growth includes benefits from the acquisition of ezyVet®, which closed in June 2021.

Water

Water achieved revenue growth of 12% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis, compared to 1% growth on a reported basis and modest organic growth in the prior year period. Revenue growth reflects continued strengthening of demand for compliance and non-compliance testing compared to prior year revenue levels, which were constrained by pandemic conditions.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenue declined 20% on a reported basis and 19% on an organic basis, as compared to 16% growth on a reported basis and 13% organically in the prior year period, which benefited from the ramping of African Swine Fever (ASF) testing programs in China in 2020. Revenue decline reflects comparisons to these high prior year levels and additional impacts in China related to changes in local ASF disease management approaches, lower pork prices and changes in government requirements related to livestock infectious disease testing programs. For the full year 2021, LPD revenue decreased 9% organically compared to 11% gains in 2020. These trends are anticipated to pressure LPD revenues in future quarters, particularly in the first half of 2022, and are factored into the overall 2022 revenue outlook.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 12%, and gross margins of 57% increased 20 basis points compared to prior year results on a reported basis and 10 basis points on a constant currency basis. Gross margin results reflect the benefit from high recurring CAG Diagnostics revenue growth, moderate net price improvement, and higher software service margins, including positive impacts from an expanded software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription base. These benefits were offset by business mix impacts from high CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth and lower LPD and human OPTI COVID-19 PCR testing revenues.

Operating margin was 24.9% in the quarter, 80 basis points lower than the prior year period results on a reported basis and 70 basis points on a comparable basis. Operating expenses increased 15% on a reported and comparable basis. Operating expense growth in the fourth quarter reflects the advancement of commercial, innovation and project investments, the continued integration of ezyVet, and continued recovery in cost areas such as travel & entertainment and employee healthcare benefits.

2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the company's initial estimates for annual key financial metrics in 2022:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2022













Revenue

$3,500 - $3,565

Reported growth

9% - 11%

Organic growth

10% - 12%

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

10.5% - 12%

Organic growth

12% - 14%

Operating Margin

29.7% - 30.2%

Reported operating margin expansion

70 - 120 bps

Comparable operating margin expansion

50 - 100 bps

EPS

$9.27 - $9.59

Reported growth

8% - 11%

Comparable growth

12% - 16%

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

~ $28.5

Share-based compensation tax benefit

~ $10

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 1 %

Effective tax rate

21.5% - 22%

Share-based compensation EPS impact

~ $0.12

Reduction in average shares outstanding

1% - 1.5%

Operating Cash Flow

95% - 100% of net income

Free Cash Flow

75% - 80% of net income

Capital Expenditures

~ $180MM



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2022.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2022













Revenue growth rate impact

~ (1.5)%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact

~ (1.5)%

Operating margin growth impact

~ 20 bps

EPS impact

~ $(0.08)

EPS growth impact

~ (1.0)%













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.12

British pound

$1.34

Canadian dollar

$0.78

Australian dollar

$0.71

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥117.00

Chinese renminbi

¥5.74

Brazilian real

R$6.47



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50273826. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors . An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful and effective practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results", "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")", "2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to the impact of certain trends in China; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected international tax rate, effective tax rate, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth quarter 2021 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 0.6%, increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 0.2%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 1%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2021 results as follows: increased operating profit margin growth by 20 basis points, and increased EPS growth by 2%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this press release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2022 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well estimated full year 2022 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to have an immaterial impact on projected full year 2022 revenue growth and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. For a reconciliation of fourth quarter 2020 LPD and Water organic revenue growth to revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP, see the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated February 2, 2021.

The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:





Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1









CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021

12.7%

(0.6%)

0.3%

12.9% CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020

22.9%

1.9%

0.1%

20.9%

















2-year average annual growth rates

17.8%

0.7%

0.2%

16.9% 1 See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year





December 31,

December 31, Change

December 31,

December 31, Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2021

2020



2021

2020

Gross Profit (as reported)

$ 456,421



$ 409,502

11 %

$ 1,889,432



$ 1,571,040

20 % Gross margin



57.0 %



56.8 % 20 bps



58.8 %



58.0 % 80 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency



(2,494)





—







27,952





—



Comparable gross profit growth

$ 458,915



$ 409,502

12 %

$ 1,861,480



$ 1,571,040

18 % Comparable gross margin and gross margin

gain (or growth)



56.9 %



56.8 % 10 bps



58.7 %



58.0 % 70 bps

Operating expenses (as reported)

$ 257,230



$ 224,407

15 %

$ 957,404



$ 876,516

9 % Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter



—





—







—





27,500



Change from currency



(364)





—







10,152





—



Comparable operating expense growth



257,594





224,407

15 %



947,252





849,016

12 %

Income from operations (as reported)

$ 199,191



$ 185,095

8 %

$ 932,028



$ 694,524

34 % Operating margin



24.9 %



25.7 % (80) bps



29.0 %



25.7 % 330 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter



—





—







—





(27,500)



Change from currency



(2,129)





—







17,801





—



Comparable operating profit growth

$ 201,320



$ 185,095

9 %

$ 914,227



$ 722,024

27 % Comparable operating margin and operating

margin gain (or growth)



25.0 %



25.7 % $ (70) bps



28.8 %



26.7 % 220 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.





Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year

Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year





December 31,

December 31, Change

December 31,

December 31, Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2021

2020



2020

2019

Income from operations (as reported)

$ 932,028



$ 694,524

34 %

$ 694,524



$ 552,846

26 % Operating margin



29.0 %



25.7 % 330 bps



25.7 %



23.0 % 270 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Ongoing litigation matter



—





(27,500)







(27,500)







CEO transition

















(13,400)



Change from currency



17,801





—







(7,907)





—



Comparable operating profit growth

$ 914,227



$ 722,024

27 %

$ 729,121



$ 566,246

29 % Comparable operating margin and operating

margin gain (or growth)



28.8 %



26.7 % 220 bps



27.0 %



23.5 % 340 bps Cumulative comparable operating margin gain

















560 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the projected full year 2022 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2022 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year



December 31,

December 31, Growth

December 31,

December 31, Growth



2021

2020



2021

2020

Earnings per share (diluted)

$ 1.89

$ 2.01 (6) %

$ 8.60

$ 6.71 28 % Less: comparability adjustments



















Share-based compensation activity

0.08

0.13



0.38

0.45

Ongoing litigation matter

—

—



—

(0.24)

Swiss tax reform impact

—

0.25



—

0.25

Change from currency

(0.02)

—



0.16

—

Comparable EPS growth

1.83

1.63 12 %

8.06

6.25 29 % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.38 for full year 2021; and (ii) projected full year 2022 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.12 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.08.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2022 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2022 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million.

Normalized free cash flow - Normalized free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment excluding major project investments. Management believes that normalized free cash flow is a useful measure because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring and non-recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business, excluding major project investments. Normalized free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. To estimate projected 2022 normalized free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $130 million, which excludes $50 million related to a new warehouse and manufacturing site expansion aligned to support our accelerated growth.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC") - After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments, is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting ROIC provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Notes and Definitions

CEO transition charges - Effective November 1, 2019, Jonathan W. Ayers, our former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down as Chairman of our Board, ceased to be an employee of the Company and transitioned to the role of external Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ayers continues to serve as a member of our Board. Pursuant to a mutual separation agreement between the Company and Mr. Ayers, we recognized a charge to operating income of approximately $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing the cost of severance payments and an acceleration of the cost of his equity awards, which was offset by a reduction to our provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million, resulting in a total charge to net income of approximately $12.2 million, net of tax impacts.

Ongoing litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:

Revenue

$801,090

$720,938

$3,215,360

$2,706,655 Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

344,669

311,436

1,325,928

1,135,615



Gross profit

456,421

409,502

1,889,432

1,571,040



Sales and marketing

128,458

115,909

486,735

434,435



General and administrative

83,466

69,721

309,660

300,832



Research and development

45,306

38,777

161,009

141,249



Income from operations

199,191

185,095

932,028

694,524



Interest expense, net

(7,308)

(7,659)

(29,374)

(32,539)



Income before provision for income taxes

191,883

177,436

902,654

661,985



Provision for income taxes

29,112

2,478

157,810

79,854 Net Income:

Net income

162,771

174,958

744,844

582,131



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings

—

168

(1)

355



Net income attributable to stockholders

$162,771

$174,790

$744,845

$581,776



Earnings per share: Basic

$1.92

$2.04

$8.74

$6.82



Earnings per share: Diluted

$1.89

$2.01

$8.60

$6.71



Shares outstanding: Basic

84,828

85,490

85,200

85,342



Shares outstanding: Diluted

86,142

86,904

86,572

86,722

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Ratios

Gross profit

57.0%

56.8%

58.8%

58.0% (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

expense

26.5%

25.7%

24.8%

27.2%



Research and development expense

5.7%

5.4%

5.0%

5.2%



Income from operations1

24.9%

25.7%

29.0%

25.7%





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.













IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2021

Revenue

2020

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$719,103





$629,652







Water

37,131





33,088







LPD

33,967





42,476







Other

10,889





15,722







Total

$801,090





$720,938

























Gross Profit:

CAG

$406,273

56.5 %

$351,079

55.8 %



Water

25,038

67.4 %

22,889

69.2 %



LPD

18,309

53.9 %

25,283

59.5 %



Other

6,801

62.5 %

10,251

65.2 %



Total

$456,421

57.0 %

$409,502

56.8 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$174,130

24.2 %

$148,825

23.6 %



Water

15,845

42.7 %

15,484

46.8 %



LPD

4,360

12.8 %

11,591

27.3 %



Other

4,856

44.6 %

9,195

58.5 %



Total

$199,191

24.9 %

$185,095

25.7 %









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2021

Revenue

2020

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$2,889,960





$2,385,765







Water

146,505





128,625







LPD

135,887





145,845







Other

43,008





46,420







Total

$3,215,360





$2,706,655

























Gross Profit:

CAG

$1,683,804

58.3 %

$1,363,186

57.1 %



Water

100,944

68.9 %

90,380

70.3 %



LPD

81,564

60.0 %

89,202

61.2 %



Other

23,120

53.8 %

28,272

60.9 %



Total

$1,889,432

58.8 %

$1,571,040

58.0 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$824,022

28.5 %

$574,887

24.1 %



Water

65,444

44.7 %

58,867

45.8 %



LPD

28,636

21.1 %

40,008

27.4 %



Other

13,926

32.4 %

20,762

44.7 %



Total

$932,028

29.0 %

$694,524

25.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2021

2020

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$719,103

$629,652

$89,451

14.2%

(0.7%)

1.5%

13.4% United States

466,322

405,362

60,960

15.0%

—

2.0%

13.0% International

252,781

224,290

28,491

12.7%

(2.0%)

0.6%

14.0% Water

$37,131

$33,088

$4,043

12.2%

(0.5%)

—

12.7% United States

17,123

14,573

2,550

17.5%

—

—

17.5% International

20,008

18,515

1,493

8.1%

(0.8%)

—

8.9% LPD

$33,967

$42,476

($8,509)

(20.0%)

(1.2%)

—

(18.9%) United States

4,185

3,730

455

12.2%

—

—

12.2% International

29,782

38,746

(8,964)

(23.1%)

(1.2%)

—

(21.9%) Other

$10,889

$15,722

($4,833)

(30.7%)

(0.7%)

—

(30.1%) Total Company

$801,090

$720,938

$80,152

11.1%

(0.7%)

1.3%

10.5% United States

493,464

433,607

59,857

13.8%

—

1.9%

11.9% International

307,626

287,331

20,295

7.1%

(1.8%)

0.5%

8.4%





Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2021

2020

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$617,624

$548,244

$69,380

12.7%

(0.6%)

0.3%

12.9% IDEXX VetLab consumables

251,623

220,997

30,626

13.9%

(0.7%)

—

14.6% Rapid assay products

66,380

60,337

6,043

10.0%

(0.4%)

—

10.4% Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

271,899

242,968

28,931

11.9%

(0.5%)

0.8%

11.6% CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

27,722

23,942

3,780

15.8%

(1.1%)

—

16.9% CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

43,495

36,910

6,585

17.8%

(2.8%)

—

20.6% Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

57,984

44,498

13,486

30.3%

0.1%

17.4%

12.8% Net CAG revenue

$719,103

$629,652

$89,451

14.2%

(0.7%)

1.5%

13.4%





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2021

2020

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$2,889,960

$2,385,765

$504,195

21.1%

1.5%

0.9%

18.7% United States

1,881,887

1,593,855

288,032

18.1%

—

1.2%

16.9% International

1,008,073

791,910

216,163

27.3%

4.8%

0.4%

22.1% Water

$146,505

$128,625

$17,880

13.9%

2.2%

—

11.7% United States

70,654

62,083

8,571

13.8%

—

—

13.8% International

75,851

66,542

9,309

14.0%

4.2%

—

9.8% LPD

$135,887

$145,845

($9,958)

(6.8%)

2.3%

—

(9.2%) United States

15,626

14,533

1,093

7.5%

—

—

7.5% International

120,261

131,312

(11,051)

(8.4%)

2.5%

—

(11.0%) Other

$43,008

$46,420

($3,412)

(7.4%)

0.9%

—

(8.2%) Total Company

$3,215,360

$2,706,655

$508,705

18.8%

1.6%

0.8%

16.4% United States

1,995,683

1,691,224

304,459

18.0%

—

1.1%

16.9% International

1,219,677

1,015,431

204,246

20.1%

4.3%

0.3%

15.5%





Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2021

2020

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$2,534,562

$2,113,839

$420,723

19.9%

1.6%

0.2%

18.1% IDEXX VetLab consumables

1,006,781

824,376

182,405

22.1%

2.1%

—

20.0% Rapid assay products

296,852

253,018

43,834

17.3%

0.7%

—

16.6% Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

1,123,656

946,268

177,388

18.7%

1.4%

0.5%

16.8% CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

107,273

90,177

17,096

19.0%

1.8%

—

17.1% CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

149,140

108,950

40,190

36.9%

1.2%

—

35.7% Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

206,258

162,976

43,282

26.6%

0.7%

10.5%

15.4% Net CAG revenue

$2,889,960

$2,385,765

$504,195

21.1%

1.5%

0.9%

18.7%





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020 Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$144,454

$383,928



Accounts receivable, net

368,348

331,429



Inventories

269,030

209,873



Other current assets

173,823

137,508



Total current assets

955,655

1,062,738



Property and equipment, net

587,667

555,167



Other long-term assets, net

893,881

676,656



Total assets

$2,437,203

$2,294,561 Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$116,140

$74,558



Accrued liabilities

458,909

415,648



Line of credit

73,500

—



Current portion of long-term debt

74,996

49,988



Deferred revenue

40,034

42,567



Total current liabilities

763,579

582,761



Long-term debt, net of current portion

775,205

858,492



Other long-term liabilities, net

208,427

220,513



Total long-term liabilities

983,632

1,079,005



Total stockholders' equity

689,992

632,088



Noncontrolling interest

—

707



Total stockholders' equity

689,992

632,795



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,437,203

$2,294,561

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales

outstanding1

42.4

42.7

42.2

41.8

42.2



Inventory turns2

2.0

1.9

2.1

2.0

2.1

























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020 Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$744,844

$582,131



Non-cash charges

148,225

97,693



Changes in assets and liabilities

(137,523)

(31,761)



Net cash provided by operating activities

755,546

648,063 Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(119,549)

(106,958)



Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investments

—

(918)



Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(173,418)

(1,500)



Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(292,967)

(109,376) Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net

73,500

(289,625)



Issuance of senior debt

—

200,000



Payments of senior debt

(50,000)

—



Debt issuance costs

(2,650)

(5,025)



Purchase of minority interest

(990)

—



Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(1,500)

(1,676)



Repurchases of common stock

(746,777)

(182,815)



Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

46,565

51,328



Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock

(15,562)

(20,603)



Net cash used by financing activities

(697,414)

(248,416)



Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(4,639)

3,331



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(239,474)

293,602



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

383,928

90,326



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$144,454

$383,928

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020 Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$755,546

$648,063



Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(119,549)

(106,958)



Free cash flow1

$635,997

$541,105













1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries





After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")





Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Numerator (amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021



Income from operations (as reported) $932,028



After-tax income from operations1 $769,083



Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands) As of

December 31, 2021

As of

December 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $689,992

$632,088 Noncontrolling interest —

707 Line of credit 73,500

— Long-term debt, current portion 74,996

49,988 Long-term debt, net of current portion 775,205

858,492 Deferred income tax assets (24,784)

(31,549) Deferred income tax liabilities 8,935

11,707 Total invested capital $1,597,844

$1,521,433 Less cash and cash equivalents 144,454

383,928 Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments $1,453,390

$1,137,505 Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2 $1,295,448



After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments 59 %











1 After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate. 2 Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Common Stock Repurchases







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Shares repurchased in the open market

391

—

1,283

721 Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

—

27

29

58 Total shares repurchased

391

27

1,312

779

















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$244,608

$—

$755,545

$179,623 Cost of shares for employee surrenders

61

11,574

15,562

20,603 Total cost of shares

$244,669

$11,574

$771,107

$200,226

















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$626.25

$—

$588.58

$249.20 Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$600.02

$426.73

$548.08

$354.98 Average cost per share – total

$626.25

$426.73

$587.70

$257.08

