Foresite Cybersecurity Adds Robust Risk Management Product by Acquiring Cyber Lantern

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Cybersecurity, a cyber security innovator, today announced the acquisition of Cyber Lantern into its security monitoring, management, and assessment solutions. Now integrating support for more than 160 of the most important compliance standards, Foresite offers the most comprehensive SaaS solution for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) looking to automate the management of their security, risk and compliance initiatives. Deepening its commitment to supporting SMEs as security threats escalate, Foresite continues to focus on creating a holistic Cybersecurity as a Service platform that simplifies, integrates and automates critical cyber security processes and software for time-strapped IT teams.

We need to drastically change how SMEs approach cyber security.

"Smaller enterprises are at an extreme disadvantage with insufficient security processes – still woefully underserved by enterprise-focused security vendors, they typically have to rely heavily on service providers to help overcome a lack of senior security talent. Yet, they still have to shoulder the same deluge of security threats, complex regulatory demands and tough compliance standards," noted Matt Gyde, CEO of Foresite. "We need to drastically change how SMEs approach cyber security. This acquisition is another step toward fulfilling our vision of simplifying cyber security so SMEs can easily assess, build, monitor, measure and maintain a stronger cyber posture. Integrating our teams and technology will expedite our global growth."

Current Foresite customers now have access to a broader suite of advanced cyber security subscriptions with the integration of Cyber Lantern into its ProVision SaaS platform. Together, Foresite and Cyber Lantern offer simple, yet powerful, SaaS compliance and security operations solutions for SMEs. Adding Cyber Lantern's advanced data modeling and compliance automation, Foresite can arm customers with a better understanding of their security posture and help them meet compliance audit readiness in days rather than months.

"Foresite was able to seamlessly integrate the robust Cyber Lantern platform into its ProVision solution to make it immediately market ready. Together, it is a powerful combination – providing a centralized solution that makes enterprise-grade risk, compliance and security management accessible for SMEs so they can better understand and implement effective security measures despite budget constraints," added Sloane Child, vice president at Elsewhere Partners, who helped oversee the acquisition.

Beyond the product enhancements, the acquisition also brings a deep bench of proven security experts to the Foresite team. Effective immediately, all Cyber Lantern employees will join Foresite, including the former National Security Agency (NSA) big data engineers who have spent two decades building military-grade security teams and developing U.S. Department of Defense cyber platforms.

"There is a giant cyber security gap for SMEs, and the continued surge of attacks on smaller organizations prove that the hackers are well aware of that fact," noted Duane Shugars, the former CEO of Cyber Lantern who now joins the Foresight leadership team. "I think Foresite will help decrease the complexity, time and cost of cyber defense and compliance for SMEs and become an unstoppable force in the industry."

About Foresite Cybersecurity

Foresite Cybersecurity is an innovation-led Cybersecurity as a Service company, providing a wide variety of solutions and subscriptions to mid-market businesses. Foresite Cybersecurity's ProVision Platform sits at the center of security operations, providing customers visibility into their current security and risk, and implementing proactive actions and responses through a variety of managed solutions to help businesses maintain audit and threat readiness. Learn more at https://foresite.com.

