CARFAX WINS NATIONAL AND REGIONAL WORKPLACE AWARDS

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is being recognized as one of the best places to work by both Energage and Virginia Business Magazine. CARFAX earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award from Energage for prioritizing its people-first culture. CARFAX is also one of the 'Best Places to Work in Virginia' for 2021, appearing for the 11th time on the annual list released by Virginia Business Magazine.

Both Top Workplaces USA and Virginia Business Magazine base their awards on anonymous employee surveys. The Top Workplaces USA program is awarded by Energage, which has evaluated more than 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys since 2006.

"A year in and I still feel like I'm almost experiencing culture shock," said Alana Cruickshank, Senior Software Engineer at CARFAX. "It's just so different from anything that I've ever experienced. It's a lot of fun to work on a team like ours, to foster growth in each other and learn from each other. There's a great work-life balance, which is something I haven't felt before."

"Working at CARFAX, I feel like I can make an impact," said Tiger Tang, Data Science Manager at CARFAX. "Your ideas are heard. People value others' input, regardless of your role. Ideas are actively shared and contribute to the common goal of helping millions of people."

The unique CARFAX culture is defined by a set of principles known as the CARFAX Playbook, emphasizing teamwork and playing to employee strengths. The work environment is a rare blend of a high-achieving, high-energy workforce coming together in a casual setting. CARFAX delivers on the 'work-life balance' part of its Playbook through programs that help improve the mental and physical health of Team CARFAX.

"Over the summer we tried a 4-day work week, and I loved it," said Levi Smith, Product Data Analyst at CARFAX. "Pay didn't change. They gave us a day off each week. It gave me some extra time to go out and do some of those hobbies I enjoy so much."

CARFAX has been a staple of the Virginia business community for more than 30 years. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 27 billion records. Outside of the office, Team CARFAX dedicates its time and energy to support local charities such as the annual Bike to the Beach DC program, which raises money for autism research.

CARFAX currently has nearly 1,100 employees – more than 200 joined Team CARFAX in 2021 alone. There are plans to add several hundred more employees in 2022. Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

