CAI UK Adds to its Leadership Team

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the promotion of Zagros Barazenda to the European leadership team.

"We are pleased to announce Zagros Barazenda as the UK Country Manager. Zagros brings extensive technical commissioning, qualification, validation, and project and client management experience, in addition to an incredible motivation and drive. His appointment further solidifies our position in the UK market at the forefront of the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries," said John Henchion, CAI Vice President for Europe.

"CAI's standard of excellence in both its offerings and culture is well-positioned to deliver leading expertise on mission critical facilities and manufacturing regulation in the UK," said Zagros. "I am excited to lead CAI's mission in expanding to the UK, with a focus on building a world-class culture and fostering an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent to serve our clients in both bio-pharmaceuticals and data centers."

Zagros has a primary degree in Biotechnology from NUI Galway and has years of experience in lab, medical devices, and bio-pharmaceutical industry working in multinational companies such as Medtronic, Regeneron, and Thermo Fisher. During his career at CAI, he has held a variety of senior leadership roles and has been responsible for the development of client relations and recruitment of key talent.

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, we are an international team of over 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and quality consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

