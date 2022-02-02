BallStreet Trading Adds $50,000 Prize Pool and Partnerships with Sporttrade Inc., Litquidity, and ESE Entertainment Inc. for its Super Bowl Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BallStreet Trading, Inc, has announced several key partnerships for its $50,000 free-to-play live event, "The Market". Partners include sports betting exchange Sporttrade, financial media brand Litquidity, and gaming entertainment company ESE Entertainment Group (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF). The peer-to-peer prediction platform earlier announced a partnership with Benzinga.com creating this first-of-its-kind live experience.

Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet CEO, said: "We're really excited to be given an opportunity to work with like-minded partners like Benzinga, Sporttrade, Litquidity, and ESE. We can all see the trend in the market and we're working to collectively accelerate it."

Alex Kane, Founder and CEO of Sporttrade, added "We are thrilled to be joining three partners that share our vision and recognize the confluence of the financial markets and sports betting. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to work alongside BallStreet Trading and introduce a new way of enjoying sports wagering, by trading sports."

Litquidity, which is an investor in BallStreet, will play a pivotal role with access to its expansive social media channels. Litquidity commented, "BallStreet is bringing content to life through its live markets. Gamification of content is such a great approach." Mark Moran, Head of Growth at Litquidity, added "We're seeing such a disruption in conventional media and marketing. We see significant upside with our BallStreet partnership."

ESE Entertainment Inc., an entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, will be bringing its expertise in esports to support the event. Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented "The free-to-play space is very exciting and an area we've always wanted to get into. BallStreet has developed very unique technology and intellectual property that enhances user engagement and fits very well with ESE. We think there are many applications for the BallStreet platform to be used across esports very soon in our ecosystem."

The Market will run from February 9th through the end of the game on February 13, 2022, with two live contests, "First Team to Score 10 Points" and "Winner of Game". Both contests will be real-time and open to traders to join and trade for free while they watch the game. BallStreet is not associated with the NFL.

About BallStreet Trading:

BallStreet Trading, a free-to-play prediction market that allows fans to compete against each other during any live event across sports, esports, and entertainment. | https://ballstreettrading.com. | press@ballstreettrading.com

About Sporttrade Inc.:

Sporttrade, the first regulated sports betting exchange in U.S. history. Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Sporttrade's dynamic sports trading platform will officially launch in New Jersey later this year. | http://sporttrade.com/.

About Litquidity:

Litquidity, a financial media company run by an anonymous social media influencer. With an aggregate audience north of one million across several major platforms, the brand provides a unique and satirical perspective into the world of finance and capital markets through memes, newsletters, and podcasts.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.:

ESE, a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. ESE provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

