Ankura Promotes 17 Professionals to Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, an independent global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the promotion of 17 of its professionals, the largest class in the Firm's history, to Senior Managing Director. This affirms Ankura's continued commitment to investing in its people and fostering a collaborative and team-oriented culture that delivers exceptional results for clients.

"2021 was a year of many milestones for our growing global firm. These achievements are tied directly to our highly talented group of professionals making a difference in the marketplace each and every day, especially in an increasingly dynamic global business environment," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "I extend warm congratulations and gratitude to each of my 17 colleagues who have displayed an unwavering dedication to excellence in the critical services they provide to our clients and the contributions they make to our Firm's culture and success."

The following Ankura professionals have been promoted to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately:

Robert Bird, Data & Technology - Boston

Todd Doss, Data & Technology - Washington, DC

Emily Federico, Construction Disputes & Advisory - Fairfield

Chris Folckemmer, Disputes & Economics - Washington, DC

Liam Healey, Turnaround & Restructuring - Sydney

Patrick Kelly, Construction Disputes & Advisory - Washington, DC

Brad Lohmeyer, Data & Technology - Chicago

Alex Marjanovic, Data & Technology - Irvine

Michael Morton, Turnaround & Restructuring - Dallas

Laura Nielsen, Data & Technology - Nashville

Michael Reich, Transactions, Finance & Governance - Los Angeles

Christopher Robinson, Disputes & Economics - Chicago

John Rollins, Disputes & Economics - New York

Jonathan Rush, Disputes & Economics - Chicago

Mike St. Martin, Disputes & Economics - Chicago

Megan Wells, Construction Disputes & Advisory - Seattle

Kassem Younes, Disputes & Economics - Dubai

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,700 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, www.ankura.com.

