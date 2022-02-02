All Star Healthcare Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence All Star Receives Outstanding Feedback Its Second Consecutive Year Participating

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company, announced the company won the 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction Awards for providing superior service to its clients and providers. Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

The ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing®Awards are presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates partnering with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than those working with non-winning agencies.

All Star has received a Net Promoter® Score of 90.6 percent from its clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 29 percent in 2021. All Star also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 from 84.1 percent of its providers, again significantly higher than the industry average, which is 40 percent.

"We are humbled and honored to once again be chosen for this prestigious distinction," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "It is testimony to the entire All Star family, who are absolutely dedicated to delivering 'Red Carpet' Service at every interaction, so our providers and clients can focus on providing quality, compassionate patient care at healthcare facilities nationwide."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions®

All Star Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

