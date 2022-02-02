Ask the Expert
Aker Offshore Wind: Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind will present fourth quarter 2021 results on February 10, 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220210_12

Date and time: Thursday, February 10 2022 at CET 09:30

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS