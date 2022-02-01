RISMedia Announces 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2022 list of Real Estate Newsmakers. This year's honorees are a dynamic group of individuals who experienced a truly unique set of circumstances in 2021. Through it all, this year's honorees stood out for making news for their positive contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia's 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers include over 300 industry members, showcased in the February 2022 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and in an online directory on RISMedia.com, in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Motivators, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Additionally, within the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

- Candace Adams, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester, New York, Hudson Valley Properties

- Jon Coile, VP – MLS & Industry Relations, HomeServices of America

- Jim Fite, President, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

- J.B. Goodwin, CEO, JBGoodwin REALTORS®

- Terrie O'Connor, Founder & Broker/Owner, Terrie O'Connor REALTORS®

- Joe Horning, President, Shorewest REALTORS®

- Tina Lapp, President, Colibri Real Estate

- Pam Liebman, President & CEO, The Corcoran Group

- Michael Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

- Ken Trepeta, President & Executive Director, Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO®)

RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during its annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, this year being held in conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 7, 2022, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"From records being broken, to the glass ceilings being shattered and the creativity and technology innovation being implemented through our changing times, to the always-inspiring and wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of the professionals in the real estate community, over 300 of whom we are celebrating in our fifth year of honoring Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. "Once again, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate's finest professionals who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market."

To view the full list of RISMedia's 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events, including RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmaker Reception & Dinner; the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year; and RISMedia's Spring Into Action. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.



About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. For over 40 years, RISMedia has been covering those making news in real estate through its print and online media vehicles, and formally honors those individuals at the Annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

