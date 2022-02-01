RICKEY SMILEY INKS NEW FIVE-YEAR DEAL FOR THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW WITH REACH MEDIA AND URBAN ONE

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian, actor, TV, and radio personality, Rickey Smiley, has signed a new deal with Reach Media and Urban One to extend his long-running and award-winning morning radio show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, for another five years. The deal also includes the creation of The Rickey Smiley Podcast Network that will elevate voices in the black community, featuring storytellers whose crafts range from the comedic to the dramatic. The deal comes on the heels of Rickey winning his second National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Person of the Year in November 2021. Since Reach Media began syndicating his show in 2008, Rickey's genuine southern appeal, playful comedic style, and his commitment as a community activist has made The Rickey Smiley Morning Show the most compelling, engaging, and inspiring show on radio.

"These past couple of years have served to remind us how important our relationships are in life," stated Smiley. "Our families, our community, the people we work with every day have sustained us all, and I am no exception. I'm so grateful to my family at Urban One and Reach Media for the opportunity to extend my partnership with them for the next five years and beyond. Doing my show every day with such a talented cast and team doesn't even seem like work. We share a lot of laughs together, but we also take seriously our role in the community to be a beacon of hope and a source of information and inspiration. Most importantly, we learn every day from our listeners who have been so loyal to us. Because, without them, we'd be talking to ourselves. I'm also super proud to be announcing the Rickey Smiley Podcast Network in partnership with Urban One and Digital One. The new network will give us the opportunity to tell relevant stories and elevate voices in the black community and beyond. I can't wait to launch our first shows, I think you will love them. Finally, thank you to Ms. Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and David Kantor for their trust and confidence in me - our journey continues together and I could not be happier."

"Rickey has been a terrific talent for Reach for over ten years and we are excited to continue our relationship into the future with him. He is an outstanding talent, a two-time Marconi winner for best Syndicated talent, and he has a loyal and dedicated audience. He is committed to delivering an entertaining show to his listeners and almost 90 affiliates every day. Everyone at Reach is thrilled that we can keep working with Rickey," said David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media.

Rickey Smiley is a legendary comedian, actor, author, television host and award-winning radio host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which is syndicated to more than 60 cities across the country. A comedian for more than 30 years, Rickey constantly tours the country. In December, he made a guest appearance in the Nick Cannon film, Miracles Across 125th Street, and he has been featured in urban classics including All About The Benjamins, Friday After Next, and Baggage Claim. For more information, visit Rickey's website, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Rickey Smiley is represented by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media, Inc.

About Reach Media and Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we own and/or operate 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

