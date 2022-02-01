Ask the Expert
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2021, was $708,199 or $0.79 per common share.  This compares to $333,597 or $0.37 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 112.3%.  The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $520,000.  Interest income on loans increased $220,000 primarily due to recognition of loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  Interest income on investments increased $193,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $94,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2021 was $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share.  This compares to $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share for YTD as of December 31st of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 58.8% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from PPP fees recognized of $1,227,000.

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $571.1 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.5%.  Total loans were $298.0 million and deposits were $519.7 million as of December 31, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of December 31, 2021, total loans decreased 6.8% and total deposits increased 16.9% versus December 31, 2020.  Excluding the effect of pay downs on PPP loans during 2021, loans increased $29.9 million, or 9.4%.  Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $43.88 versus $42.56 at December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results.  Both measures reflect a significant improvement over the same period a year ago and reflect the dedication and quality work of our team.

2022 will be a transitional year for the Bank, as we work to continue improving results, while at the same time, working to replace over $2 million of non-recurring PPP fees we saw in 2021.  We are confident that our talented team of bankers will meet this challenge, but improving on our 2021 results will be no small task."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank will celebrate 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












12/31/2021


12/31/2020





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$   85,774,514


$   76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

162,165,152


75,548,813



Other investment

247,400


359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale

1,212,617


6,408,720










Loans, net of unearned income

302,523,687


323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss

(4,542,292)


(4,057,091)




Loans, net

297,981,395


319,567,770










Premises and equipment

8,602,518


5,103,036



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

15,158,403


11,129,233




Total Assets

$ 571,141,998


$ 494,535,702








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$ 519,693,969


$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,794,445


9,770,497



Dividends payable

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,320,963


1,928,168




Total Liabilities

531,809,377


456,400,597









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,795,076


1,794,250



Restricted Stock

(38,311)


(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822


4,147,114



Retained earnings

33,268,328


30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

147,706


1,380,739




Total Stockholder's Equity

39,332,621


38,135,105











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 571,141,998


$ 494,535,702











Book Value Per Share

$            43.88


$            42.56















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












12/31/2021


12/31/2020





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 3,923,036


$ 3,702,713



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

168,142


150,758




Treasuries & Agencies

264,838


139,227




 Corporate

94,766


45,187



Federal funds sold & other

36,578


23,305





4,487,360


4,061,190









Interest Expense:






Deposits

218,171


287,415



Other

155,987


180,617



Total Interest Expense

374,158


468,032











Net interest income

4,113,203


3,593,158









Provision for loan losses

220,500


387,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,892,703


3,205,658









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

126,728


114,185



Loss on Sale of Assets

(203,971)


500



Securities gains (losses), net

--


--



Mortgage banking income

405,419


668,645



SBA loan related income

183,938


26,539



Commissions on investment sales

24,249


106,387



Other

378,718


337,942



Total noninterest income

915,081


1,254,199









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,433,066


2,593,870



Occupancy

375,854


304,015



Other operating

1,144,600


1,203,959



Total noninterest expense

3,953,519


4,101,844











Income before provision for income taxes

854,265


358,012









Provision for income taxes

146,066


24,415











Net Income

$    708,199


$    333,597











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412


897,125




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412


896,163




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.79


$          0.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












12/31/2021


12/31/2020





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 15,281,802


$ 14,587,768



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

685,752


407,768




Treasuries & Agencies

875,535


804,391




Corporate

346,038


58,594



Federal funds sold & other

102,278


203,373





17,291,405


16,061,894









Interest Expense:






Deposits

1,001,740


1,597,785



Other

623,949


316,410



Total Interest Expense

1,625,689


1,914,195











Net interest income

15,665,716


14,147,699









Provision for loan losses

456,000


1,250,000










Net income after provision for loan losses

15,209,716


12,897,699









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

458,943


453,798



Loss on Sale of Assets

(268,123)


(17,655)



Securities gains (losses), net

172,312


182,860



Mortgage banking income

2,067,991


1,919,163



SBA loan related income

339,651


615,891



Commissions on investment sales

187,329


536,908



Other

1,434,421


1,258,024



Total noninterest income

4,392,523


4,948,990









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

9,300,150


10,085,635



Occupancy

1,425,137


1,204,014



Other operating

5,145,490


4,301,175



Total noninterest expense

15,870,776


15,590,824











Income before provision for income taxes

3,731,463


2,255,864









Provision for income taxes

731,934


367,072











Net Income

$   2,999,529


$   1,888,792











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412


895,237




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412


895,401




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$            3.35


$            2.11

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301473202.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.