MoneyGram Receives 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today was named a recipient of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, an honor based entirely on employee feedback as part of Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition program in the U.S.

To determine the 2022 Top Workplaces USA winners, Energage, an employee engagement platform and technology company, administered anonymous third-party surveys to measure various culture drivers. These included alignment with the company strategy, opportunities for career growth and development, and confidence in the company's trajectory.

"It's an exciting time to be at MoneyGram, and it's thrilling to receive this recognition that celebrates our people-centered culture," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "I'm proud of our diverse and global team that serves customers with excellence and drives cross-border payment innovation. As our company continues to evolve, I'm excited that our culture is attracting top-talent across multiple industries to drive further innovation and growth."

In November of 2021, MoneyGram was recognized as one of the Top 100 Places to Work and Top 25 Places to Work out of large companies in Dallas by The Dallas Morning News. This award was also part of the Top Workplaces program and based solely on employee feedback gathered through the Energage employee engagement survey.

"At MoneyGram, our culture is flexible, collaborative and dynamic. We have a diverse and talented team of global employees, and we strive to empower everyone to truly own their work," concluded Robert Villaseñor, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer at MoneyGram. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the U.S., and we are so thankful for our incredible employees and everything they do to make MoneyGram a great place to work."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

media@moneygram.com

About Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Top Workplaces are defined based on compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching, and prospects. With regional and national programs, as well as cultural excellence and industry awards, the Top Workplaces program honors organizations that ensure a workplace where employees can grow.

Top Workplaces Media Contact

Tom Urie

tom.urie@energage.com

