LEBRON JAMES SPORTS ALL FOUR CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS AS HE UNVEILS NEW BOTTLE FOR LOBOS 1707 EXTRA AÑEJO TEQUILA

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of an iconic moment, four-time NBA champion LeBron James dons all of his Championship rings to debut Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal's new Extra Añejo tequila bottle, which LeBron is seen holding in the photo. James first posted the photo with the caption: "It's all about the pack!! We here and we ain't going nowhere!"

NBA Star LeBron James Wears All Four Championship Rings to Celebrate Lobos 1707’s New Bottle Design for Extra Añejo Tequila (PRNewswire)

The new bottle, rolling onto shelves later this month, features an elongated, humanesque vessel adorned with the Lobos 1707 wolf logo now molded into the glass. Extra Añejo is the MVP and crown jewel of the Lobos 1707 tequila portfolio.

James won his first two NBA Championship rings and MVP honors in 2012 and 2013 during his time with the Miami Heat. Those were followed with the 2016 Championship while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2020 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James is an investor and shareholder of Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four super premium offerings: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, all premium products infused with history, culture and family legacy. Harvested, distilled and bottled in the Los Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico, Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal feature unique and elevated flavor profiles influenced by both old and new world techniques. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are cultivated from 100% blue weber agave and then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels, using the solera method before bottling.

Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information, visit lobos1707.com, and follow on social media @lobos1707.

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal (PRNewswire)

