Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2022 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 47,872 units, a 10% increase compared with January 2021 and the highest January sales total in company history. Venue (+70%), Tucson (+64%), Palisade (+12%) and the Ioniq (+51%) also established new January total sales records. Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.

"High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We are off to a great start to the year and outperformed the industry thanks to a tremendous effort by the entire organization."

January Retail Highlights

Hyundai achieved its best January retail sales ever, increasing 18% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 312%, while SUV retail sales were up 35%, representing 79% of retail volume. Venue, Tucson, Palisade, Kona and Ioniq set new January retail records.

January Total Sales Summary

Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 47,872 43,394 10% 47,872 43,394 10%

January Product and Corporate Activities

CES: At CES, Hyundai Motor At CES, Hyundai Motor shared how the company's robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, and introduced pioneering new concepts of 'Metamobility' and 'Mobility of Things' (MoT)

Robert Wickens Returns: In his first race back since a horrific 2018 accident, In his first race back since a horrific 2018 accident, Robert Wickens finished third in the Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR at the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge four-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway

IONIQ 5 Marketing: Hyundai Jason Bateman Hyundai launched the national marketing campaign for the IONIQ 5 with a new commercial starring

SoFi Stadium: Hyundai Hyundai became a founding partner of SoFi Stadium and inked sponsorship deals with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

Awards: Santa Cruz was U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Cars for the Money Awards than any other brand was selected as the 2022 Best Performing Truck from The Fast Lane Truck, IONIQ 5 won a Good Design award, while Hyundai earned more2022 Best Cars for the Money Awards than any other brand

Model Total Sales Vehicle Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 507 1,036 -51% 507 1,036 -51% Elantra 5,081 7,242 -30% 5,081 7,242 -30% Ioniq 1,415 937 51% 1,415 937 51% Ioniq 5 989 0 --- 989 0 --- Kona 4,892 5,233 -7% 4,892 5,233 -7% Nexo 28 23 22% 28 23 22% Palisade 6,334 5,669 12% 6,334 5,669 12% Santa Cruz 2,820 0 --- 2,820 0 --- Santa Fe 7,354 8,714 -16% 7,354 8,714 -16% Sonata 2,991 5,020 -40% 2,991 5,020 -40% Tucson 13,085 7,980 64% 13,085 7,980 64% Veloster 86 193 -55% 86 193 -55% Venue 2,290 1,347 70% 2,290 1,347 70%

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

