Holland America Line Extends Military Onboard Spending Money Offer to Canadians; Now Includes First Responders and Healthcare Heroes for Select Cruises Through May 2022

Bonus credit good for sailings to a variety of destinations including Alaska, Europe, Caribbean, Mexico and Panama Canal

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and thank first responders and healthcare workers, Holland America Line is extending its Military Appreciation Offer to members of these communities with $100 Onboard Spending Money. The premium cruise line is now also including heroes in Canada, along with the U.S., in the offer.

The bonus credit is available for select Have It All cruise bookings to a variety of destinations through May 2022. Reservations must be made by March 15, 2022.

"As a company committed to service, we wanted to recognize those who continue to give incredibly selfless service with an extra 'thank you' for answering the call," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Our hope is that while they are relaxing on vacation with us, they can enjoy their time on board just a little more."

The appreciation offer — that now includes first responders, healthcare workers and active, retired and veteran members of the military from the U.S. and Canada — can be earned on a variety of cruises to Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Canada/New England and Panama Canal:

Alaska and Cruisetours : 7-day cruises roundtrip from Seattle, Washington , or Vancouver, B.C. , Canada ; or between Whittier, Alaska , and Vancouver .

Canada /New England : 7- or 9-day itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, Quebec, Canada ; and between Boston, Massachusetts , and Montreal .

Caribbean : 6- to 11-day cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale that all include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's pristine Bahamian private-island.

Europe : Seven- to 28-day cruises, including back-to-back Collectors' Voyages, to Norway , the Baltic , Mediterranean, Iberia and transatlantic.

Hawaii : 18-day cruises roundtrip from San Diego .

Mexico : 7- to 14-day cruises roundtrip from San Diego .

Pacific Coast : 7-day cruises roundtrip from San Diego along California coast.

Panama Canal: 14- to 19-day transits between San Diego and Fort Lauderdale though the famed Panama Canal.

Seattle, San Diego and Fort Lauderdale are convenient drive-to departure cities and easy-access homeports. Holland America Line's sailings are especially convenient for the many troops stationed California and Florida.

Onboard, the appreciation credit can be used for shore excursions, spa treatments, beverages, specialty dining, gift shop purchases and more. The offer is valid with Holland America Line's "The Ultimate Upgrade Event" promotion available with the Have It All premium fare that includes stateroom upgrades, 50% reduced deposit, and $75 kids fares in Alaska when sailings as a third or fourth guest, along with four popular amenities: shore excursions, a drink package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

For more information about how to book the Military Appreciation Offer, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

