FleetPride Introduces Cash Rebate Program

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, has introduced a new customer rebate program for e-commerce customers: eCash Rewards. The eCash Rewards rebate program is the industry's only automatic cash rebate program that allows customers who meet the program criteria to earn cash back with every eligible online purchase, with no cap on the amount customers can add back to their bottom line.

"This is just one more way we are able to make doing business easier for our customers," said Darren Taylor

The program is simple and easy for customers to take advantage of. After registering to participate, every eligible online purchase at www.fleetpride.com will automatically add to the customer's cash back balance for the year, accruing one percent cash back on eligible purchases once the program spend threshold of $10,000 is met. At the end of the calendar year, rebate checks will be issued within 60 days to registered customers who have earned a cash back reward.

"We are excited to begin offering cash back rewards to our customers who have enthusiastically adopted our new FleetPride.com platform. This is just one more way we are able to make doing business easier for our customers, allowing them to earn cash back for existing maintenance and repair purchases while experiencing the new capabilities of FleetPride.com," said Darren Taylor, senior vice president of marketing and digital at FleetPride.

An existing FleetPride.com account is required in order to register for eCash Rewards, or a new account can quickly be created for free prior to registering. FleetPride.com customers benefit from access to over 410,000 parts (and growing) available online, preferred customer pricing, the ability to ship parts direct to their door or schedule pick up at their local branch, full access to their order history and more. Members of the eCash Rewards program will be able to easily track their cash back balance within their online account profile and will also be eligible for bonus reward opportunities throughout the year.

For a limited time only, newly registered eCash Rewards customers will receive a special edition patriotic FleetPride ball cap. Customers who register by Feb. 28, 2022 will receive this exclusive offer, and all customers who register will instantly begin adding to their rewards balance for each eligible purchase made, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. Customers are able to review the full program details and register to participate in eCash Rewards at www.fleetpride.com/parts/rebates.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 282 stores, 60 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

