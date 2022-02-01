Cybellum Announces New Technology Partnership with SIEMENS Polarion Integration of SIEMENS Polarion with Cybellum's product security platform enables users to quickly pinpoint vulnerabilities and remediate them across the product lifecycle.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leader in Product Security Lifecycle Management, announced today a technology partnership with Siemens Digital Industries, to integrate its product and device security platform with Polarion Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution.

Polarion automates the management of systems engineering projects and enables the development of quality embedded software with the industry's highest efficiency and ROI. Cybellum continuously monitors the software for vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats, mitigating software risks from design to post-production. Cybellum's Cyber Digital Twins™ technology provides developers with a blueprint of their product component's software to rapidly identify vulnerabilities.

The integration of these best-of-breed solutions provides development organizations with a cohesive and comprehensive product development ecosystem, encompassing advanced development management with the ability to identify, manage, prioritize, and mitigate cybersecurity and safety threats throughout the engineering cycle. This will enable the production and maintenance of secure products in industries such as automotive, medical devices, and industrial IoT (IIoT). It will also enable faster compliance with emerging and growing regulatory complexities.

"Cybellum's Product Security Lifecycle Management enables product and device manufacturers to detect, manage and mitigate risks automatically, and at scale," said Piyush Karkare, Global Director of Automotive Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries. "We see this integration as a major enhancement for Polarion customers who will be able to rapidly generate security compliance validations and drive vulnerability management under one integrated platform."

The combined offering from Polarion and Cybellum will enable accelerated functional safety compliance for ISO 26262, UN WP.29 R155, and ISO 21434 standards for automotive OEMs and suppliers. Additionally it will facilitate compliance in the medical device industry with increasing requirements for security controls and Software BOM disclosure by the FDA and EU regulators.

"We are excited about this partnership with Polarion, which will enable manufacturers to build quality products that will be secure from design to post-production," said Eddie Lazebnik, Global Partnerships Director at Cybellum. "Polarion is a market leader, whose products are used by leading manufacturers around the globe. Together, we will bring to fruition a comprehensive development environment that will produce quality and secure products faster, from design, through compliance to deployment at customer sites."

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables manufacturers to mitigate software risks throughout their entire lifecycle, from design to end-of-life. Cybellum's Product Security Lifecycle Management platform, powered by its Cyber Digital Twins™ technology, enables OEMs and suppliers to detect, manage and remediate vulnerabilities automatically at scale. They can rapidly comply with existing and emerging regulations, more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Cybellum's customers include leading product and device manufacturers in the automotive, medical, and industrial device industries. To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

About Siemens Digital Industries

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions, and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with the purpose of adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

