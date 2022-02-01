CRN® Honors Virtana as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Virtana to its annual Cloud 100 list. Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, has been honored as one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. This is the second consecutive year Virtana has been honored by CRN.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtana) (PRNewswire)

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service needs.

"Our profitable, strong year-over-year growth this past fiscal year 2021, with support from our stellar channel partners and program, is a testament to the hard work and innovation across the board by our teams," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "This is the second year in a row we have been recognized by CRN as a Coolest Cloud Company, after launching our SaaS-based cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform in December of 2020. The adoption both from customers and through the channel shows the urgent need for cloud management and optimization across all companies today."

The Virtana Platform is helping customers around the world migrate, manage, monitor and optimize their hybrid cloud infrastructure. The Virtana Optimize solution allows users to right-size cloud workloads for ongoing performance, capacity, and cost optimization—with cloud cost reductions of 30% after just 10 days of use.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, innovative cloud management solutions have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art innovative products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

Learn more about the hybrid cloud management and optimization solutions Virtana is bringing to Global 2000 companies at virtana.com .

About Virtana

Virtana delivers a unified observability and optimization platform for managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

Follow Virtana for industry insights on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana : #KnowBeforeYouGo

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtana