BIG SKY CARE CONNECT, Montana's premier healthcare information exchange (HIE) platform finalizes partnership with Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom) to image enable their provider health information network

HELENA, Mont., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC), a nonprofit formed in 2018 to respond to the need for a state-wide coordinated health information exchange (HIE) selected Medicom Technologies, inc. (Medicom) as its partner to further their goal of facilitating timely and secure access to medical images.

Big Sky Care Connect

The agreement, focusing on access to critical patient imaging information will enable clinician access to enterprise images along with the associated clinical reports.

"After an extensive search we felt that the Medicom health network delivered the most complete access to sharing of medical images and reports", states Ben Tyrrell, Chief Executive Officer of BSCC. "They also demonstrated an expansive list of currently connected Montana healthcare organizations which will expedite implementation with an affordable model to obtain the value we seek from our investment."

Medicom will deliver on access to critical imaging data that will connect Montana providers including Veterans Health Administration sites, and other members of the Medicom federated network.

"To enable access to critical clinical information when the provider needs it most is exactly what we deliver for our partner organizations which now includes Big Sky Care Connect", says Medicom CEO, Michael Rosenberg. "The ability to utilize a federated search along with adding image links to clinician documentation increases care delivery efficiencies, decreases unnecessary costs and reduces potential delays in patient care", Rosenberg adds.

Implementation of the Medicom health network and related tools has begun.

About Big Sky Care Connect

Big Sky Care Connect is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit created in 2018 to respond to the need for a statewide coordinated health information exchange (HIE) and related services to enhance the clinical care in communities throughout Montana. Big Sky Care Connect serves to facilitate timely and secure access to clinical information between various member healthcare organizations and to engage in other activities to improve and promote public health and the quality of health care in Montana in a cost-effective manner. Big Sky Care Connect is governed by a Board of Directors made up of physicians and healthcare executives from around the state. For more information email information@mtbscc.org or call 406-443-4000.

About Medicom

Medicom is a healthtech company dedicated to accelerating access to clinically relevant data for healthcare delivery and advanced research. Medicom enables providers, patients, and research organizations to search and share data across disparate ecosystems through a decentralized health information network. Data and insights from the Medicom Network help clinicians and researchers advance patient care and aids in the development of new therapies.

https://www.mtbscc.org

https://www.medicom.us

Required Disclosures

The Big Sky Care Connect HIE project is funded in whole or in part under a contract with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The statements herein do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Department.

In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products or services or considers the Contractor's products or services superior to other products or services.

Big Sky Care Connect Media Contact

Jack Daniel

jack@mtbscc.org

Medicom Media Contact

Steve Thompson

marketing@medicom.us

Provided by:

Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC) // Helena, MT &

Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom) // Raleigh, NC & Phoenix, AZ

Medicom Technologies, Inc.

