AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSURE OF PURION DRAGON EVALUATION TOOL

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the successful closure of a Purion Dragon™ high current evaluation tool at a leading memory manufacturer. The Purion Dragon has a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. With the closure of this evaluation, Purion Dragon is now qualified for high volume production of both DRAM and NAND memory devices with this customer. The evaluation closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current, low energy applications space. The Purion Dragon has a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications.

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're pleased to support this customer as they expand their capacity, and are excited about the significant opportunities for follow on orders in 2022. The Purion Dragon was developed to address our customers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current, low energy applications space. As demand for advanced memory and logic devices increases, we expect the Purion Dragon to fuel continued growth."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

