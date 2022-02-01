Ask the Expert
Atlas Announces Management Participation at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its CEO, Bing Chen, will participate in a panel discussion, Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure at 9:20 am10:30 am ET on February 8th at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference. Atlas management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.

Atlas Conference Panel and Webcast Information:

Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference Panel:
Container Shipping & Port Infrastructure: February 8th, 2022, at 9:20 am10:30 am Eastern Time

Webcast Link: 
https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel65/panel11/

Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: May 7, 2022

To access the live webcast, please use the above link, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.

About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-management-participation-at-the-stifel-2022-transportation--logistics-conference-301472126.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.