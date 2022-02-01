Alaska Airlines expands Finnair codeshare agreement for deeper global reach

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has announced today a significant codeshare expansion with our European oneworld partner Finnair, the latest in a series of partnership expansions for Alaska since joining the global alliance in March 2021.

Beginning now, Finnair passengers can book connecting flights through Seattle – our hometown airport – to more than 60 destinations throughout Alaska's network for travel beginning June 1, 2022. The codeshare flights with Alaska will be identified on Finnair's website and the carrier's other booking platforms. Finnair's new nonstop service between Helsinki and Seattle begins June 1 with flights three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) on the airline's Airbus A330 aircraft.

"We joined oneworld for the opportunity to expand partnerships with world-class airlines such as Finnair. This agreement will offer its customers and our guests amazing travel possibilities," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Connecting Finnair's vast network across Europe and beyond with dozens of Alaska's popular markets will bring the Continent and much of the West Coast closer together."

Since becoming a oneworld member on March 31, 2021, Alaska has added more than 250 codeshare routes. We've implemented new partnerships with member airlines Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines, and expanded cooperation with existing oneworld partners American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Qantas Airways. By this summer, Alaska and these eight oneworld airlines will offer more than 78 daily international flights from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles, enabling seamless connectivity to Alaska's comprehensive network up and down the West Coast.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, Alaska guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines worldwide.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

