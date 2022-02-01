AccessLex Institute Announces Board Members

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute is pleased to announce that Renée McDonald Hutchins, Dean and Rauh Chair of Public Interest Law at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced that Mark C. Dawkins, Professor of Accounting at the University of North Florida Coggin College of Business, has been re-elected. They will each serve a three-year term, beginning April 1, 2022.

On the left is Renée McDonald Hutchins, Dean and Rauh Chair of Public Interest Law at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law. On the right is Mark C. Dawkins, Professor of Accounting at the University of North Florida Coggin College of Business.

Dean Hutchins is widely recognized as a leading expert on the Fourth Amendment and criminal appellate practice. Her legal scholarship, which sits at the intersection of criminal procedure and social science, has been published in high-impact journals like the UCLA Law Review and NYU Journal of Legislation and Public Policy, among others. In 2017, she was elected to serve as a member of the prestigious American Law Institute, a national association of distinguished lawyers, judges, and academics that works to clarify and improve the law through the publication of Restatements of the Law and Model Codes.

Dr. Dawkins joined the AccessLex Board in 2016. Prior to his current tenure as a Professor of Accounting at the University of North Florida, he served a five-year term as Dean and Distinguished Professor for Excellence at the school's Coggin College of Business from 2015–2020. His research interests include bankruptcy, market effects of information asymmetry and market reactions to information disclosures, and his most recent research focuses on evaluating alternative earnings metrics, assessing faculty publications, and connecting academic research to business practice.

"To have someone of Renee Hutchins' standing and character join our board speaks volumes, not only of the success the Company has enjoyed to date but to its future success," said Christopher P. Chapman, AccessLex President and Chief Executive Officer. "And this trajectory is a credit to the board leadership we already have in place. We've been fortunate to have Mark Dawkins as a member of our board for several years given his expertise in accounting and finance, and we are delighted that his service will continue."

