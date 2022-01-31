Vegas Stronger Awarded State Opioid Response Grant (SOR)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas Stronger, a non profit whose mission is to help eradicate opioid addiction through treatment and housing in Las Vegas, has been awarded for the second consecutive year, the State Opioid Response (SOR) grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The SOR is awarded to states/territories to address the growing opioid crisis. Initially awarded in FY 2018, these grants aim to increase access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) using the three FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), reduce unmet treatment need, and reduce opioid overdose deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment and recovery activities.

"It's no secret the pandemic has made the epidemic of opioid abuse in our state, in and in our country, much worse," said Dave Marlon, Founder of Vegas Stronger. "This grant helps us accept all humans (18 and over) as patients when they have a Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD). This grant will also allow us to continue the hard work of reversing the epidemic of opioid abuse we are seeing – just in the past year we've seen 100k people die of opioid related overdoses nationwide."

Vegas Stronger offers quality alcohol and other drug treatment to our most underserved. People of Color tend to have longer wait times to access Substance-Use Disorder (SUD) treatment and have shorter treatment episodes of care. Vegas Stronger provides fast access to care and treatment for as long as medically appropriate, which is atypical for nonprofit clinics treating homeless clients. Integrating mental health, primary care, and substance-use disorder treatment (as well as incorporating our 13 Elements - www.vegasstronger.org) are too uncommon in nonprofit community clinics.

As a research based clinic with Internal Review Board (IRB) studies at 2 major Universities ensure that the treatment provider is both evidenced bases and focused on delivering the best outcomes to our patients.

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method."

We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option.

Media Contact

Matt Yemma

Peaks Strategies

909-633-9396

Myemma@PeaksStrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vegas Stronger