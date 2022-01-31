Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros Now Open in South Carolina New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving South Carolina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in South Carolina. Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros is now open in North Myrtle Beach and serving all markets throughout The Palmetto State.

Established by Jonathan Edmund, who has more than 8 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Myrtle Beach," said Jonathan Edmund. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

William Bennett will serve as a senior mortgage loan originator for the office. With 20 years of experience, Bennett is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros can be reached at (843) 653-0688. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros:

Motto Mortgage Coastal Pros OFFICE NMLS #2243721 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of South Carolina, located at 802 41st Ave Suite 107 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/coastal-pros-north-myrtle-beach/or call (843) 653-0688.

William Bennett: NMLS: 2136366

